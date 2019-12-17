Explore Georgia, the state tourism office within the Georgia Department of Economic Development, announced on Dec. 16 the recipients of the new Regional Visitor Information Center Grant Program.
The Marietta Welcome Center was among the eight entities from across the state that received more than $14,000 in financial assistance for visitor marketing. The welcome center was to use the 2020 RVIC Grant for a marketing rebrand, including a new visitors guide, banner displays and giveaways.
Explore Georgia’s RVIC Grant Program is a matching grant of up to $2,000 each to currently designated RVICs to support marketing and promotional efforts.
Grant recipients were selected based on proposed performance metrics, how well the proposal enhances the RVIC’s on-site capacity to promote their community, region and state, and whether or not the applicant meets the 100% match requirements. Applications for the second round of funding are due Jan. 31, 2020.
For more information, visit www.georgia.org.
