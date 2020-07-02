Cobb County Public Library card accounts for just over 50,000 people previously set to expire on or near July 31 have been extended to Sept. 30, library officials announced.
The two-month extension of the library card expiration dates will provide library patrons continued access to the print and virtual collections without having to renew cards in person as the Cobb County Public Library transitions to its limited access phase with the reopening of seven libraries on Monday.
The extension ensures Cobb library patrons have access to the library collections as library hours are limited and half of the library facilities remain closed until further notice. Cobb libraries closed in mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Library officials are asking library patrons who received automated library card renewal notices with the July 31 expiration deadline to ignore them. Those patrons’ cards will now expire Sept. 30.
The seven libraries reopening on Monday will operate under health protocols of Cobb County with library workers wearing face masks and following other safety measures for reducing the risk of COVID-19 spread. The public is encouraged to wear masks while visiting libraries and plan on short visits due to the protocols.
The libraries slated to open Monday are East Cobb, Mountain View, North Cobb, Sewell Mill, South Cobb, Vinings and West Cobb. Hours of operation will be Mondays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Tuesdays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
For more information, visit http://www.cobbcat.org/libraryexpress/.
