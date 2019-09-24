Evil Dead the Musical is returning to Out of Box Theatre, 585 Cobb Parkway S. in Marietta, after a sell-out run for the last three years.
The dynamic team of Zip Rampy as director and Annie Cook as music director lead the way with new and returning cast members. Show times are Oct. 4-5, 8 p.m.; Oct. 6, 3 p.m.; Oct. 10-12, 8 p.m.; Oct. 13, 3 p.m.; Oct. 17-19, 8 p.m.; and Oct. 20, 3 p.m.
Sam Raimi's cult classic is an "All Guts, All Glory" musical interpretation of Evil Dead, Evil Dead 2 and Army of Darkness. Rampy says that audiences shouldn't worry if they have never seen any of the movies.
"You don't need to be a fan of the movies," Rampy said. "You don't need to be a fan of horror to love this show. You don't even need to be a fan of musicals to love this show. As long as you like having fun, this show is for you."
Audiences seem to agree. Some have come from as far away as North Carolina to Texas to see this production.
Those that want to take home a souvenir can reserve a seat in the 4D Splatter Zone for a little something extra.
Tickets are $35 general seating, $45 for Splatter Zone.
For more information, call 678-653-4605 or visit www.outofboxtheatre.com.
