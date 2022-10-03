Free Hearing Screenings
The West Senior Center, 4915 Dallas Highway in Powder Springs, will have Free Hearing Screenings on Oct. 10 from 9 to 11 a.m.
Hearing problems can negatively affect every area of one's life. Participants can find out if they have hearing loss with this free
screening.
Free, but registration is required.
For more information, call 770-528-8200 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org.
Medicare 101
The Freeman Poole Senior Center, 4025 S. Hurt Road in Smyrna, will have Medicare 101 on Oct. 11 from 10 a.m. to noon.
Medicare can be very confusing. Participants can learn about new plans and benefits that will be available for 2023. The event is presented by Georgia Medicare 101.
Free, but registration is required.
For more information, call 770-801-3400 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org.
Disaster Preparedness
The Senior Wellness Center, 1150 Powder Springs Street in Marietta, will have Disaster Preparedness on Oct. 11 from 10 to 11 a.m.
Don’t be caught off guard. Participants can learn how older adults and individuals with disabilities can prepare their homes, pets and themselves for emergency situations.
Free, but registration is required.
For more information, call 770-528-5355 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org.
Diabetes Management, Education and Nutrition
The Tim Lee Senior Center, 3332 Sandy Plains Road in Marietta, will have Diabetes Management, Education and Nutrition on Oct. 11, Oct. 18, Oct. 25, Nov. 1 and Nov. 15 from 1 to 3 p.m.
This class is designed to give people an opportunity to ask questions, be engaged and learn together in a friendly environment. The class on Nov. 15 will end the session with a fun cooking class. The event is presented by Cobb RSVP volunteer, a retired Nurse Practitioner and certified Diabetes Care and Education Specialist.
Cost is $8. Registration is required.
For more information, call 770-509-4900 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org.
Lunch and Learn: Understanding Senior Living
The West Senior Center, 4915 Dallas Highway in Powder Springs, will have Lunch and Learn: Understanding Senior Living on Oct. 11 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
What is the meaning of senior living? It ranges from independent living to 24-hour care. Participants can join this informative luncheon and learn what they need to know about the options available to them or someone they love. The event is sponsored by Winnwood Retirement Community.
Free, but registration is required.
For more information, call 770-528-8200 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org.
Managing Required Minimum Distributions
The Freeman Poole Senior Center, 4025 S. Hurt Road in Smyrna, will have Managing Required Minimum Distributions on Oct. 12.
Required minimum distributions are minimum amounts that a retirement plan account owner must withdraw each year when they turn 72. Participants can learn how to avoid being penalized and taxed excessively on required minimum distributions. The event is presented by Edward Jones.
Free, but registration is required.
For more information, call 770-801-3400 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org.
All About Libby
The Tim Lee Senior Center, 3332 Sandy Plains Road in Marietta, will have All About Libby on Oct. 12 from 1 to 2:30 p.m.
What is Libby? Libby is a free app where one can borrow eBooks, digital audiobooks and magazines from the public library. Seniors can stream titles with Wi-Fi or mobile data, or download them for offline use and read anytime, anywhere. All one needs to get started is a library card. Participants should bring their smartphone or tablet. The event is presented by the Mountain View Regional Library.
Free, but registration is required.
For more information, call 770-509-4900 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.