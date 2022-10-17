The North Cobb Senior Center, 4100 S. Main Street in Acworth, will have Real Life Law on Oct. 20 from noon to 2 p.m.
Participants can join retired criminal defense attorney Joyce David to explore a real-life mystery, the trial that followed and made-for-TV
movie. David will share insights about the case, the participants involved and the experience of watching her story documented by Hollywood.
Free, but registration is required.
Annual Pumpkin Painting Contest
The Senior Wellness Center, 1150 Powder Springs Street in Marietta, will have the Annual Pumpkin Painting Contest on Oct. 21 from 1 to 3 p.m.
Bring a pumpkin and show off one’s artistic abilities in the annual Pumpkin Painting Contest. Finished pumpkins will be displayed in the lobby for voting by the public. First, second and third prize winners will receive small prizes. Paint and decorations provided.
Free, but registration is required.
For more information, call 770-528-5355 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org.
Scam Prevention
The North Cobb Senior Center, 4100 S. Main Street in Acworth, will have Scam Prevention on Oct. 24 from 1 to 2 p.m.
Too often, seniors fall victim to various internet and financial scams. Participants can join Cobb County Police Community Affairs Division for an informative and enlightening seminar to avoid fraud.
Free, but registration is required.
Pumpkin Spice Pub Trivia
The Tim Lee Senior Center, 3332 Sandy Plains Road in Marietta, will have Pumpkin Spice Pub Trivia on Oct. 24 from 2 to 3 p.m.
Participants can enjoy hot cider and pumpkin bread, gather a team of 2-4 players and compete for the chance to win prizes. This event benefits the Friends of Tim D. Lee.
Cost is $4. Registration is required.
For more information, call 770-509-4900 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org.
Managing Stress for Caregivers
The Senior Wellness Center, 1150 Powder Springs Street in Marietta, will have Managing Stress for Caregivers on Oct. 25 from 1 to 2 p.m.
Caregiving for a family member or friend can be stressful physically, emotionally and financially. Participants can join a workshop for caregivers of adults with chronic conditions and learn about self-care strategies and techniques to increase relaxation and reduce stress.
For more information, call 770-528-5355 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org.
String Art Craft
The Tim Lee Senior Center, 3332 Sandy Plains Road in Marietta, will have String Art Craft on Oct. 25 from 2 to 3 p.m.
Participants can make a beautiful piece of art to celebrate fall. This fun craft will encourage creativity to make something unique.
Cost $4 supply fee. Registration is required.
For more information, call 770-509-4900 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org.
AARP Smart Driver
The Freeman Poole Senior Center, 4025 S. Hurt Road in Smyrna, will have AARP Smart Driver on Oct. 26 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Participants should arrive at 9 a.m. and bring a lunch. Participants should also check with their insurance agent about a possible discount for taking this class.
Reservations are required. Cost is $20 AARP members, $25 AARP non-members.
For more information, call 770-801-3400 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org.
Laughter Yoga
The North Cobb Senior Center, 4100 S. Main Street in Acworth, will have Laughter Yoga on Oct. 26 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Could you use a good laugh? Celebrate Happiness Happens Month with some laughter yoga. This class will involve various movements and breathing exercises to promote intentional laughter. As they say, “Laughter is the best medicine.” The event is presented by Empower Recreational Therapy.
Free, but registration is required.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.