The Freeman Poole Senior Center, 4025 S. Hurt Road in Smyrna, will have World Arthritis Day on Oct. 13 from 10 a.m. to noon.
Manual therapies are used to help maintain healthy joint movement, thereby slowing the progression of bony growth issues due to prolonged inflammation. In cases where arthritis already exists, healthy movement can help reduce and manage pain. Participants can learn what they can do to be healthy and move better. The event is presented by Life Moves
Manual Therapies and Empowerment Recreational Therapy.
Free, but registration is required.
For more information, call 770-801-3400 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org.
Nutrition Lesson: Soup! Soup! Soup!
The North Cobb Senior Center, 4100 S. Main Street in Acworth, will have Nutrition Lesson: Soup! Soup! Soup! on Oct. 13 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Participants can discuss the basics of soup and how to incorporate healthy soups into their diet.
Free, but registration is required.
Facebook Marketplace
The Senior Wellness Center, 1150 Powder Springs Street in Marietta, will have Facebook Marketplace on Oct. 13 from 10 to 11 a.m.
Facebook Marketplace is a free feature that allows users to buy, sell and trade items with people nearby — kind of like a garage sale, but online. Participants can find all kinds of items for sale, large or small, cheap, free or expensive. This class will cover how to sell items, troubleshooting tips and how not to get scanned.
Free, but registration is required.
For more information, call 770-528-5355 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org.
Medicare/Health Fair
The North Cobb Senior Center, 4100 S. Main Street in Acworth, will have a Medicare/Health Fair on Oct. 14 from 10 a.m. to noon.
Participants can learn about the basics of Medicare, the various types available, as well as the changes proposed in the coming year. Cobb Douglas Public Health will offer a wellness clinic: checking vital signs, height, weight and Body Mass Index. Nurses will interpret the results and provide information and referrals to health department services, as well as offer recommendation on health habits.
Free, but registration is required.
Armchair Travel: Back in Time in Morocco
The North Cobb Senior Center, 4100 S. Main Street in Acworth, will have Armchair Travel: Back in Time in Morocco on Oct. 17 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Participants can discover Morocco from the comfort of their seat. For western visitors, Morocco holds an immediate and enduring fascination. Just an hour’s ride on the ferry from Spain, this country boasts an array of arid deserts, spice-laden souks and a melting pot of Berber and Arabian inhabitants.
Free, but registration is required.
Crafting Corner: Autumn Wreath
The North Cobb Senior Center, 4100 S. Main Street in Acworth, will have Crafting Corner: Autumn Wreath on Oct. 18 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Evelyn Patrick will lead participants in a hands-on workshop to create their own special wreath for the fall season. Participants can learn how to create a one-of-a-kind wreath with depth, dimension and color for a signature design.
Cost $15 supply fee to the instructor. Registration is required.
Heather with the Weather
The North Cobb Senior Center, 4100 S. Main Street in Acworth, will have Heather with the Weather on Oct. 18 from 1 to 2 p.m.
Participants can join Heather Zons, Senior Weather Producer, as she presents a program on the evolution of weather forecasting, as well as
the tools and technology The Weather Channel uses to track storms.
Free, but registration is required.
GeorgiaCares Medicare Counseling
The Senior Wellness Center, 1150 Powder Springs Street in Marietta, will have GeorgiaCares Medicare Counseling on Oct. 18 and Oct. 20 from 9 a.m. to noon by appointment.
GeorgiaCares provides free, unbiased information and assistance to Medicare beneficiaries and their caregivers
with health and drug plans. A GeorgiaCares counselor will be onsite at the center.
For more information, call 770-528-5355 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org.
Seasonal Shopping Tips with Jen
The Tim Lee Senior Center, 3332 Sandy Plains Road in Marietta, will have Seasonal Shopping Tips with Jen on Oct. 19 from 10 to 11 a.m.
Jen will share tips for shopping smarter during the holiday season. Participants can learn how to: plan ahead, find cyber deals and research major purchases. The event is sponsored by Atherton Place.
Free, but registration is required.
For more information, call 770-509-4900 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org.
Mozart: The Neglected Genius and His ‘Requiem’
The West Senior Center, 4915 Dallas Highway in Powder Springs, will have Mozart: The Neglected Genius and His ‘Requiem’ on Oct. 19 from 10 to 11 a.m.
Explore Mozart's brief and tragic life. His final work, the unfinished Requiem Mass, will be the main focus as it contemplates the meaning of death which Mozart called "our truest friend."
Free, but registration is required.
For more information, call 770-528-8200 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org.
Second District 2 Family Fun Health Fair is Oct. 23
Cobb County District 2 Commissioner Jerica Richardson and her Health Chair Cameca Penelton will the second District 2 Family Fun Health Fair on Oct. 23 from noon to 5 p.m. at the Sewell Mill Library, 2051 Lower Roswell Road in Marietta.
This is an opportunity to learn about health options in the community, connect with Cobb and Douglas Public Health and join the public registry for bone marrow donations all while having fun with the family. There will also be bouncy houses and music.
For more information, email Healthy@D2Cobb.com or visit D2Cobb.com.
Stormwater work session is Oct. 11
Over the past year, Commissioner Jerica Richardson's office has received many emails and calls regarding stormwater in Cobb and what can done to improve the community's system.
In response, the Board of Commissioners will be hosting a work session about stormwater on Oct. 11 at 1:30 p.m. to discuss some of the concerns and possible solutions. The work session is open to the public at 100 Cherokee Street in Marietta.
A live stream and recording will also be available on the Cobb County Government YouTube page at https://www.youtube.com/user/CobbCountyGovt.
Windy Hill-Terrell Mill Connector near completion
The Cobb County Department of Transportation will celebrate the grand opening of the Windy Hill-Terrell Mill Connector project with a ribbon cutting on Oct. 13 at 11 a.m. at 1950 Spectrum Circle in Marietta.
This new roadway provides an alternate route from Windy Hill Road to access the I-75 Northwest Corridor Express Lanes.
Participants should park at 1950 Spectrum Circle. There will be a shuttle available from the parking lot to the event.
A Community Conversation about inclusiveness
Join United Way of Greater Atlanta and Chrysalis Lab for The Power of One Cobb: A Community Conversation on Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Jim R. Miller Park and Event Center, 2245 Callaway Road SW in Marietta.
This discussion among Cobb friends and neighbors aims to build shared understanding and excitement for an inclusive and prosperous Cobb County.
For questions or more information, email Mindy Kao at mindy@chrysalislab.org. To register, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-power-of-one-cobb-a-community-conversation-tickets-400967844617.
Senior Citizen Expo spotlights resources
Come to the Senior Citizens Expo and learn about resources on Oct. 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Senior Wellness Center, 1150 Powder Springs Street in Marietta.
There will be information about services and products, especially for seniors including free home care consultations, accessible computer literacy training, free continuing education and assistance with health insurance plans.
For more information, call 404-500-8601.
Powder Springs Taskforce honored by Walmart
The Powder Springs Taskforce was recognized at the Austell Walmart grand reopening ribbon-cutting ceremony on Sept. 30.
Walmart gave the organization a check to assist with its annual back-to-school bookbag giveaway.
The Austell Road and East-West Connector store recently remodeled its interior with a cleaner and fresher look and added security lighting to the parking lot. During the event, the South Cobb High School Marching Band kept the crowd lively.
Austell Community Taskforce community cleanup
The Austell Community Taskforce hosted a litter clean-up on Oct. 1.
Nine South Cobb High School students and two Lions Club members assisted with cleaning two miles of Riverside Parkway.
The students assisted with collecting 34 bags of litter and car parts from the roadways. The group also cleaned parts of Cityview Parkway and Factory Shoals Road.
Those interested in assisting and/or willing to adopt the section of Factory Shoals Road towards South Gordon Road can contact the Cobb County Adopt-A-Mile program or contact Dawn Smith at keepcobbbeautiful@cobbcounty.org. Dawn will assist in providing clean-up supplies.
Osborne's Annual Safety Trunk or Treat is Oct. 29
Osborne's Annual Safety Trunk or Treat will be Oct. 29 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the parking lot at CITA, 114 Windy Hill Road in Marietta.
There will be food, games and face painting. Participants can wear their costumes.
Community Halloween event
Cool Kids Committee Inc. and the Car Clubs of Atlanta United will have their Trunk or Treat event on Oct. 30 at 7 p.m. at the Sam’s Club parking lot, 150 Cobb Parkway SE in Marietta.
There will be food, games and unique cars. Prizes will be awarded for the best costume and best-decorated trunk.
Lifesaving classes offered
Learn life-saving techniques from Cobb rescuers in a free, four-hour heartsaver course.
The non-certification course is for people who might respond to cardiovascular emergencies in the workplace or at home.
The classes will teach adult, child and infant CPR; how to save adults, children and infants from choking; and how and when to use an AED in adults and children with hands-on practice using the AED.
Sessions are Oct. 19, Nov. 3 and Dec. 1 from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Safety Village, 1220 Al Bishop Drive in Marietta.
To register for one of the sessions, visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/board/events/heart-saver-cpr-adults-and-peds-0.
Cornhole ATL Fall State Cornament is Nov. 6
Cornhole ATL will host their fall state "cornament" at Logan Farm Park on Nov. 6.
Stop by to check out leagues from across Georgia competing for the championship. Acworth's own Red Top Brewhouse will be there with food, drinks and their own league that plays weekly in Acworth's Mill District.
Acworth's Veterans Day Ceremony is Nov. 11
The City of Acworth host a Veterans Day Ceremony on Nov. 11 at 2:00 p.m. to say thank you to those who have faithfully served their country, as well as those who are now serving.
Acworth Craft Beer & Wine Festival is Nov. 12
The City of Acworth partners with Atlanta Beer Festivals each year to bring the annual Acworth Craft Beer & Wine Festival.
The event, for ages 21 and up, will be Nov. 12 at Logan Farm Park. Participants can enjoy over 100 craft beers, live music, food and wine. No kids or pets are allowed.
Registration is required for this event and limited tickets are available. Registration will include event entry, a souvenir cup, all beer samples and entertainment.
14th Annual Acworth Turkey Chase 5K Fun Run & 2K Walk is Nov. 19
The 14th Annual Acworth Turkey Chase will take place in downtown Acworth on Nov. 19.
For more information, to register or to sponsor the event, visit
Santa’s Arrival in Acworth
The City of Acworth, along with their partner NorthStar Church, will host Santa’s Arrival.
Santa arrives in downtown Acworth on Center Street on Dec. 2. Festivities will begin at 5:30 p.m. and Santa is scheduled to arrive at 6:30 p.m. There will be a host of live performances and activities until 8:30 p.m. to help Santa kickoff
the holiday season.
Participants can bring the family to hear Mayor Tommy Allegood read "The Night Before Christmas" and watch the lighting of the tree on the Plaza behind Henry's.
Participants a can enjoy pictures with Mr. Claus, eating candy canes with all his elves and filling the streets with the holiday
spirit. Pictures with Santa are free each year and begin at 6:45 p.m. There will not be a photographer onsite, so please plan on bringing a camera to capture the special moment.
Christmas in Acworth
Santa will return in 2022 to the Depot in downtown Acworth for photos on Dec. 3 and Dec. 10 from 1 to 5 p.m.
Photos are free, but be sure to bring a camera as there will not be a photographer on site. Free horse and carriage rides will be available on Dec. 10 at City Hall on Center Street.
Breakfast with the Grinch
The Acworth Parks, Recreation and Community Resource Department will host Breakfast with the Grinch on Dec. 10 at the Acworth Community Center.
Participants can enjoy breakfast while the Grinch visits with each table for photo opportunities and to share Christmas wishes. After breakfast, the Grinch will join us as we create Grinch-themed
ornaments and crafts.
Space is limited. Participants must register each family member attending breakfast.
Acworth Christmas Golf Cart Parade
On Dec. 14 starting at 6 p.m., participants can join Acworth for its second annual Christmas Golf Cart Parade.
The event is free, but registration is required to join the parade line-up. The parade has a downtown route zooming through neighborhoods to spread holiday cheer.
