United Military Care to have annual Give Thanks For Those Who Served Picnic
United Military Care will have its annual Give Thanks For Those Who Served Picnic on Nov. 5 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at East Cobb Park, 3322 Roswell Road in Marietta.
There will be free food, live music and kid's activities.
For more information, visit unitedmilitarycare.org or call 770-973-0014.
Acworth's Veterans Day Ceremony is Nov. 11
The City of Acworth host a Veterans Day Ceremony on Nov. 11 at 2:00 p.m. to say thank you to those who have faithfully served their country, as well as those who are now serving.
Kennesaw to honor veterans at luncheon
The City of Kennesaw will honor the service of military members past and present with a complimentary lunch on Nov. 11 at noon at the Ben Robertson Community Center, 2753 Watts Drive in Kennesaw.
All veterans and active-duty military are invited to attend. No identification will be required. A small program will include acknowledgments from Mayor Derek Easterling, a special guest speaker, a presentation of colors by the North Cobb-Harrison NJROTC Unit and the POW/MIA recognition ceremony by the North Cobb American Legion Post 304.
This year’s Veterans Day Luncheon is presented by the North Cobb Rotary Club. Lunch will be presented by Copeland’s of Kennesaw.
Curbside to-go meals will be available by registering at https://secure.rec1.com/GA/kennesaw-ga/catalog?filter=c2VhcmNoPTIxMzU4NzY.
No registration is required for attendance to the event at the Community Center.
For more information, visit www.kennesaw-ga.gov/parks-and-recreation or call Kennesaw Parks & Recreation at 770-422-9714.
Acworth Craft Beer & Wine Festival is Nov. 12
The City of Acworth partners with Atlanta Beer Festivals each year to bring the annual Acworth Craft Beer & Wine Festival.
The event, for ages 21 and up, will be Nov. 12 at Logan Farm Park. Participants can enjoy over 100 craft beers, live music, food and wine. No kids or pets are allowed.
Registration is required for this event and limited tickets are available. Registration will include event entry, a souvenir cup, all beer samples and entertainment.
14th Annual Acworth Turkey Chase 5K Fun Run & 2K Walk is Nov. 19
The 14th Annual Acworth Turkey Chase will take place in downtown Acworth on Nov. 19.
For more information, to register or to sponsor the event, visit
Santa’s Arrival in Acworth
The City of Acworth, along with their partner NorthStar Church, will host Santa’s Arrival.
Santa arrives in downtown Acworth on Center Street on Dec. 2. Festivities will begin at 5:30 p.m. and Santa is scheduled to arrive at 6:30 p.m. There will be a host of live performances and activities until 8:30 p.m. to help Santa kickoff the holiday season.
Participants can bring the family to hear Mayor Tommy Allegood read "The Night Before Christmas" and watch the lighting of the tree on the Plaza behind Henry's.
Participants a can enjoy pictures with Mr. Claus, eating candy canes with all his elves and filling the streets with the holiday
spirit. Pictures with Santa are free each year and begin at 6:45 p.m. There will not be a photographer onsite, so please plan on bringing a camera to capture the special moment.
Christmas in Acworth
Santa will return in 2022 to the Depot in downtown Acworth for photos on Dec. 3 and Dec. 10 from 1 to 5 p.m.
Photos are free, but be sure to bring a camera as there will not be a photographer on site. Free horse and carriage rides will be available on Dec. 10 at City Hall on Center Street.
Breakfast with the Grinch
The Acworth Parks, Recreation and Community Resource Department will host Breakfast with the Grinch on Dec. 10 at the Acworth Community Center.
Participants can enjoy breakfast while the Grinch visits with each table for photo opportunities and to share Christmas wishes. After breakfast, the Grinch will join us as we create Grinch-themed ornaments and crafts.
Space is limited. Participants must register each family member attending breakfast.
Acworth Christmas Golf Cart Parade
On Dec. 14 starting at 6 p.m., participants can join Acworth for its second annual Christmas Golf Cart Parade.
The event is free, but registration is required to join the parade line-up. The parade has a downtown route zooming through neighborhoods to spread holiday cheer.
