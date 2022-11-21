Medicare Update at Freeman Poole Senior Center
Freeman Poole Senior Center, 4025 South Hurt Road in Smyrna, will have a Medicare Update on Nov. 23 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
GeorgiaCares SHIP counselors are presenting “Medicare Check-Up 2022” sessions to help Medicare beneficiaries better manage their healthcare. GeorgiaCares is the State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) for Georgia providing free, unbiased and factual personal counseling to assist Medicare beneficiaries with their questions.
Free, but registration is required.
Turkey Trot Dance Party
North Cobb Senior Center, 3900 South Main Street inside Kennworth Park in Acworth, will have a Turkey Trot Dance Party on Nov. 23 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Free, but registration is required.
For more information, call 770-975-7740 or visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/senior-services.
Pie and Punch
Tim D. Lee Senior Center, 3332 Sandy Plains Road in Marietta, will have Pie and Punch on Nov. 23 from 1 to 3 p.m.
Participants can drop in for a piece of pie, good conversation with friends and a little music.
Free. No registration required.
For more information, call 770-509-4900 or visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/senior-services.
Baumrind Eye Seminar
Freeman Poole Senior Center, 4025 South Hurt Road in Smyrna, will have the Baumrind Eye Seminar on Nov. 29 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Take advantage of a free eye screening to identify potential optic neuropathies/glaucoma/optic neuritis and more. It is essentially instant, and participants can view the image on the screen. Presented by Baumrind Eye Center.
Free, but registration is required.
Standing Guard: Protect What You’ve Worked For
West Cobb Senior Center, 4915 Dallas Highway in Powder Springs, will have Standing Guard: Protect What You’ve Worked For on Nov. 29 from 10 to 11 a.m.
Learn strategies designed to help guard valuable assets and protect pre- and post-retirement income. Discuss withdrawal strategies, anticipating rising costs, reviewing insurance/long term care protection and healthcare cost concerns.
Free, but registration is required.
For more information, call 770-528-8209 or visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/senior-services.
Senior Fitness Testing Day at Freeman Poole Senior Center
Freeman Poole Senior Center, 4025 South Hurt Road in Smyrna, will have Senior Fitness Testing Day on Nov. 30 from 10 to 11:30 a.m.
Empower Recreational Therapy will be offering a senior fitness testing day. There will be a series of expert-approved fitness testing to determine one's balance, upper/lower body strength, flexibility, mobility and endurance levels. This is a great way to reveal strengths as well as potential areas in need of improvement. All ability levels are welcome. Presented by Laura Kelly.
Free, but registration is required.
