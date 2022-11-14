Hospice: Myths vs Facts
West Cobb Senior Center, 4915 Dallas Highway in Powder Springs, will have Hospice: Myths vs Facts on Nov. 15 from 10 to 11 a.m.
Hospice care has been gaining significant traction after countless studies have documented its notable benefits. However, there are still a lot of misconceptions about hospice care from patients, families, and caregivers alike. Learn the truth about hospice and help dispel the stigma that surrounds this important service.
Free, but registration is required.
For more information, call 770-528-8209 or visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/senior-services.
Thanksgiving Luncheon at Freeman Poole Senior Center
Freeman Poole Senior Center, 4025 South Hurt Road in Smyrna, will have a Thanksgiving Luncheon on Nov. 16 from noon to 2:30 p.m.
Join the team from Delmar Gardens of Smyrna for a Thanksgiving Luncheon to include roasted turkey, cornbread dressing, green bean casserole and all the trimmings.
Cost is $5. Registration is required.
For more information, call 770-801-3400 or visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/senior-services.
Friends of Senior Wellness Center Bingo Fling
Senior Wellness Center, 1150 Powder Springs Street in Marietta, will have Friends of Senior Wellness Center Bingo Fling on Nov. 16 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Friends of Senior Wellness Center is holding their monthly bingo. Cost is $5 and includes cards, markers and snacks. Participants can support their Center while having a fun time.
For more information, call 770-528-5355 or visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/senior-services.
What is Probate
Freeman Poole Senior Center, 4025 South Hurt Road in Smyrna, will have What is Probate on Nov. 17 from 2 to 3:30 p.m.
The probate court handles everything from guardianships to marriages, and estates. This seminar with Judge Tara Riddle will answer what the process is to probate a will, what happens when someone dies without a will and what is the difference between a guardianship and power of attorney. The hour will discuss processes and procedures. Participants cannot be advised on cases pending or potential.
Free, but registration is required.
For more information, call 770-801-3400 or visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/senior-services.
Good Bad Ugly of Sugar
North Cobb Senior Center, 3900 South Main Street inside Kennworth Park in Acworth, will have Good Bad Ugly of Sugar on Nov. 17 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
From marinara sauce to peanut butter, added sugar can be found in even the most unexpected products. Many people rely on quick, processed foods for meals and snacks. However, research shows that consuming too much sugar can lead to weight gain, heart disease, diabetes and other health issues. Presented by Cobb County Employee Wellness.
Free, but registration is required.
Film on Friday: Fatherhood
North Cobb Senior Center, 3900 South Main Street inside Kennworth Park in Acworth, will have Film on Friday: Fatherhood on Nov. 18 noon to 2 p.m.
The film is about a father brings up his baby girl as a single dad after the unexpected death of his wife who died a day after their daughter's birth.
Free, but registration is required.
Cooking for One
Senior Wellness Center, 1150 Powder Springs Street in Marietta, will have Cooking for One on Nov. 18 from 11 a.m. to noon.
Stop “over cooking” and throwing away food. Participants can learn to cook quick and easy meals for one or even two. Presented by Terri Carter with Cobb County UGA Extension Service.
Free, but registration is required.
For more information, call 770-528-5355 or visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/senior-services.
Ask The Expert Medicare Questions
Tim D. Lee Senior Center, 3332 Sandy Plains Road in Marietta, will have Ask The Expert Medicare Questions on Nov. 18 from 10 a.m. to noon.
Do you have questions about Medicare? Call the center to schedule your 15 min appointment. Presented by Senior Benefits of Georgia.
Free, but registration is required.
Lunch and Learn: What Happens When Everyone Disagrees
Tim D. Lee Senior Center, 3332 Sandy Plains Road in Marietta, will have Lunch and Learn: What Happens When Everyone Disagrees on Nov. 18 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The last thing anybody wants is conflict while grieving, but disputes, conflicts and emotions often arise during the probate process. Learn more about ways to avoid probate for one's family and how to best manage the probate process to minimize conflict within the family. Presented by Nelson Elder Care Law.
Free, but registration is required.
Armchair Travel: New England
North Cobb Senior Center, 3900 South Main Street inside Kennworth Park in Acworth, will have Armchair Travel: New England on Nov. 21 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Participants can navigate the New England region of the U.S., exploring cuisine, historical markers and engaging activities offered in Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Hampshire, Maine and Rhode Island.
Free, but registration is required.
Thanksgiving Potluck
Tim D. Lee Senior Center, 3332 Sandy Plains Road in Marietta, will have a Thanksgiving Potluck on Nov. 21 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
This event is a celebration of the friendships made at the Center. Participants can plan on an afternoon of Thanksgiving. Please bring a dish for everyone to share.
Free, but registration is required.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.