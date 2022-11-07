Feeling Great and Eat Well with Diabetes
Freeman Poole Senior Center, 4025 South Hurt Road in Smyrna, will have Feeling Great and Eat Well with Diabetes on Nov. 9 from 10:30 a.m. to noon.
Learn about Diabetes and how to eat well and feel great while managing the disease. They will share about nutritional philosophy and the benefits of a liberalized geriatric diet. Chef Danielle Anderson from Del Mar Gardens will provide a “diabetic-friendly” cooking demonstration and tasting.
Free, but registration is required.
For more information, call 770-801-3400 or visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/senior-services.
Nutrition Lesson: Diabetes Refresher
North Cobb Senior Center, 3900 South Main Street inside Kennworth Park in Acworth, will have Nutrition Lesson: Diabetes Refresher on Nov. 9 from 1 to 2 p.m.
Participants can join this diabetes refresher and learn something new. Gain a deeper understanding of how one can live a healthier life — with all the tools, health tips and food ideas one needs.
Free, but registration is required.
Sip n Paint
North Cobb Senior Center, 3900 South Main Street inside Kennworth Park in Acworth, will have Sip n Paint on Nov. 9 from 10 a.m. to noon.
In this workshop, participants will have the opportunity to sip healthy teas while creating a lovely, unique painting on canvas. There will also be a discussion on how to drink healthy teas and the benefits they provide. Presented by UGA Cobb County Extension.
Free, but registration is required.
Winter Driving Safety Tips
Senior Wellness Center, 1150 Powder Springs Street in Marietta, will have Winter Driving Safety Tips on Nov. 9 from 1 to 3 p.m.
Do you have questions about what to do if you are involved in a traffic stop? Driving in the winter months, or driving in a heavy rainstorm? Have you ever wondered what items you should have in your car to be safe? Presented by Cobb County Police Department.
Free, but registration is required.
For more information, call 770-528-5355 or visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/senior-services.
Upcycled Holiday Ornaments
North Cobb Senior Center, 3900 South Main Street inside Kennworth Park in Acworth, will have Upcycled Holiday Ornaments on Nov. 14 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
One of the best things about upcycling is the creation of something brand new, especially if that something was going to be discarded. Participants can create beautiful ornaments from everyday objects just in time for the holidays.
Free, but registration is required.
Lunch and Learn: Managing Stress for Caregivers
Tim D. Lee Senior Center, 3332 Sandy Plains Road in Marietta, will have Lunch and Learn: Managing Stress for Caregivers on Nov. 14 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Caring for a family member or friend with a chronic condition can be physically, emotionally and financially draining. During the hour, caregivers will learn skills and tools to take better care of themselves as they care for others. Presented by Cobb County Retired Senior Volunteer Program. Lunch Sponsored by Legacy Ridge of Sandy Plains.
Free, but registration is required.
For more information, call 770-509-4900 or visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/senior-services.
