Techno Talk: Mobile Devices
The North Cobb Senior Center, 3900 South Main Street in Acworth, will have Techno Talk: Mobile Devices on May 11 from 1 to 2 p.m.
Free, but registration is required.
For more information, call 770-975-7740 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org.
DIY Basket Class with Commissioner Sheffield
The C. Freeman Poole Senior Center, 4025 South Hurt Road in Smyrna, will have a DIY Basket Class with Commissioner Monqiue Sheffield on May 12 from 10 a.m. to noon.
Participants can learn how to piece together a bright and festive springtime basket just in time for Mother's Day. Supplies are included. Free, but registration is required.
For more information, call 770-801-3400 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org.
May Celebration of You
The Senior Wellness Center, 1150 Powder Springs Street in Marietta, will have May Celebration of You on May 12 from 10 a.m. to noon.
Participants can update their spring wardrobe with inexpensive fashion tips and learn healthy self-care practices to refocus on themselves. An Italian lunch and dessert will be served. This is a fundraiser for the center. Cost is $18. Registration is required.
Breaking Bad Driving Habits
The Senior Wellness Center, 1150 Powder Springs Street in Marietta, will have Breaking Bad Driving Habits on May 15 from 10 to 11:30 a.m.
Prevent wear and tear kicking bad driving habits. Presented by the Cobb County Police Department. Free, but registration is required.
Holistic Health with FiFi
The Tim D. Lee Senior Center, 3332 Sandy Plains Road in Marietta, will have Holistic Health with FiFi on May 15 from 10 to 11 a.m.
Fifi is a registered nurse who has 30 years experience. She believes in holistic nursing where the emphasis is not just on the physical aspect, but in all dimensions of wellness: biological, psychological and spiritual. Her classes will be centered on how to gain an optimal state of wellness. The focus will be on meditation. Free, but registration is required.
For more information, call 770-509-4900 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org.
Nutrition Lesson: Savory Salads
The North Cobb Senior Center, 3900 South Main Street in Acworth, will have a Nutrition Lesson: Savory Salads on May 16 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Free, but registration is required.
For more information, call 770-975-7740 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org.
Mother's Day Trivia
The Senior Wellness Center, 1150 Powder Springs Street in Marietta, will have Mother's Day Trivia on May 16 from 1 to 2 p.m.
Participants can test their knowledge of well-known mothers and facts having to do with these special women. Free, but registration is required.
Bingo Fling Fundraiser
The Senior Wellness Center, 1150 Powder Springs Street in Marietta, will have a Bingo Fling Fundraiser on May 17 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Friends of Senior Wellness Center will hold their monthly bingo. Fee includes cards, markers and snacks. This is a fundraiser to benefit the center. Registration is required.
Better Balance and Fall Prevention
The Tim D. Lee Senior Center, 3332 Sandy Plains Road in Marietta, will have Better Balance and Fall Prevention on May 17 from 2 to 3 p.m.
Participants can learn how to improve balance, maintain the ability to do daily tasks and decrease their risk of injury and falls. Presented by Wellstar. Free, but registration is required.
For more information, call 770-509-4900 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org.
Sunset Frog Walk is May 18
Cobb County Water System will have a walk on May 18 from 7:30 to 9 p.m. along the pond trails of Lost Mountain Park, 4845 Dallas Highway in Powder Springs.
While walking, participants can practice identifying frogs by their calls. The group will also record and report the species that they hear along the way. The event is free and open to all ages. Minors must be accompanied by an adult at all times.
To register, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sunset-frog-walk-tickets-33319672036. For more information, email water_RSVP@cobbcounty.org.
Early Virginia 1607-1650: First Contact Between Cultures
The West Cobb Regional Library, 1750 Dennis Kemp Lane in Kennesaw, will have Early Virginia 1607-1650: First Contact Between Cultures on May 19 from noon to 1 p.m.
Discover the early history of Jamestown and the Virginia Native Americans and the stories of Capt. John Smith, Pocahantas and Chief Powhatan from a realistic perspective by retired Library Specialist James Camp.
