Meet the Author: Neely Young
The Marietta History Center, 1 Depot Street in Marietta, will have an evening lecture featuring newspaper icon, journalist and historian Neely Young on June 22 at 6 p.m.
Young will be discussing his latest publication, "Georgia Made: The Most Important Figures Who Shaped the State in the Twentieth Century." Young is well known as the former CEO of Morris Newspaper Corporation, Southern Publishing Co. and as the co-owner, former publisher and former editor-in-chief of the Georgia Trend Magazine.
Books will be available for sale and Young will sign them after his presentation. The event is free for Museum members, $10 for non-members.
For more information, visit www.MariettaHistory.org.
The Dixie Highway Yard Sale
The Marietta History Center, 1 Depot Street in Marietta, announced that it will be part of the three-day Dixie Highway Yard Sale, which goes from Marietta all the way to the Georgia-Tennessee state line.
MHC's Yard Sale will be June 1-3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the first floor Community Room. It will include a selection of furniture, militaria, books and housewares. All proceeds from this event go towards the care and preservation of the MHC’s permanent collection. The galleries and exhibits will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with regular admission.
For more information, call 770-794-5710 or visit www.MariettaHistory.org.
Terrarium Workshop
The West Cobb Senior Center, 4915 Dallas Highway in Powder Springs, will have Terrarium Workshop on May 25 from 1 to 2 p.m.
This is a class where one can bring their own glass container and make a terrarium/fairy garden and be as creative as they like. Participants can learn the basics of what is needed to keep the terrarium happy and healthy. Free, but registration is required.
For more information, call 770-528-8200 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org.
5th Annual Muggle Quidditch Event is May 25
The 5th Annual Muggle Quidditch Event will be May 25 from 10 a.m. to noon at the gazebo next to the large playground at Logan Farm Park, 4405 Cherokee Street in Acworth.
Teens, ages 12-17, can enjoy a game of Muggle Quidditch and lots of magical crafts. Muggle Quidditch is the human version of Quidditch played in the popular young adult Harry Potter series. The game is a mix between dodge ball, football, and capture the flag, and is played one-handed while riding a pool noodle in place of a broom. Attendees will be sorted into one of four houses. Two teams play Quidditch while the other two enjoy Harry Potter themed crafts.
There will also be a scavenger hunt and other small activities for family members. Registration is required. Register at https://bit.ly/3VB8H5b.
Ruby Ruby - Exhibition of 2023 Challenge Quilts
The Sewell Mill Library & Cultural Center, 2051 Lower Roswell Road in Marietta, will have Ruby Ruby - Exhibition of 2023 Challenge Quilts from May 25 to July 1.
The East Cobb Quilters Guild will be displaying pieces from their 2023 quilts exhibit challenge. Opening reception will be May 26 from 1 to 3 p.m. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information, call 770-509-2711, ext. 2 or visit cobbcounty.org/sewellmill.
Storytime and Live Reptiles with Cobb 911
On May 25, three Cobb County Public Libraries will have Storytime and Live Reptiles with Cobb 911.
Cobb 911 representative Theresa Carcioppolo will be reading her book "Can I Call 911 Now," starring Turbo the Tortoise, which teaches kids when to call 911. Following storytime, kids can meet live reptiles just like the characters in the book.
The event will be 11 a.m. at the Powder Springs Library, 4181 Atlanta Street, Building 1 in Powder Springs; 1:30 p.m. at the Sweetwater Valley Library, inside the Threadmill Complex, 5000 Austell-Powder Springs Road SW in Austell; and 3:30 p.m. at the Sibley Branch Library, 1539 South Cobb Drive SE in Marietta.
10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s
The Vinings Library, 4290 Paces Ferry Road in Vinings, will have the 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s on May 25 from 1 to 2 p.m.
Alzheimer's causes changes in memory, thinking and behavior that are not normal aging. Participants can learn about the difference between normal aging and Alzheimer's, common warning signs, the importance of early detection, the benefits of diagnosis, next steps, expectations for the diagnostic process and resources available from the Alzheimer's Association.
To register, call 1-800-272-3900. For more information, contact Farley Jenkins at 770-801-5331 or farley.jenkins@cobbcounty.org.
Taste of Italy with John
The Senior Wellness Center, 1150 Powder Springs Street in Marietta, will have Taste of Italy with John sessions on May 26 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 to 2 p.m.
Chef John will show how to make a Chicken Pesto Pasta and participants can enjoy some focaccia bread. Samples will be provided. Cost $11 per session. Registration is required.
Ask the Expert - Medicare Questions
The Tim D. Lee Senior Center, 3332 Sandy Plains Road in Marietta, will have Ask the Expert - Medicare Questions on May 26 from 10 a.m. to noon.
Call the center to schedule a 15-minute appointment with a Medicare expert. Presented by Senior Benefits of Georgia. Free, but registration is required.
For more information, call 770-509-4900 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org.
Older American Month: The Amazing Race
The Tim D. Lee Senior Center, 3332 Sandy Plains Road in Marietta, will have Older American Month: The Amazing Race on May 26 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Teams of two will compete in a variety of games, puzzles and challenges for the chance to win a prize basket and the honor of being crowned winners of The Amazing Race. Cost $5. Registration is required.
For more information, call 770-509-4900 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org.
Armchair Travel: Navigating Nevada
The North Cobb Senior Center, 3900 South Main Street in Acworth, will have Armchair Travel: Navigating Nevada on May 30 from 1 to 2 p.m.
While most people come to gamble at its casinos or catch a show at one of its mega resorts, Nevada also has breathtaking scenery and landscapes. Home to not just endless deserts and rugged rock formations, but twinkling lakes and snow-capped mountains, the sun-scorched Silver State has a lot to offer. Free, but registration is required.
For more information, call 770-975-7740 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org.
Older American Month Celebration: Get Up and Get Moving!
The Senior Wellness Center, 1150 Powder Springs Street in Marietta, will have Older American Month Celebration: Get Up and Get Moving! on May 30 from 11 a.m. to noon.
Participants can start a "Simulated Spors" exercise program where people play modified sports games. Presented by Cobb County Human Resources. Free, but registration is required.
Culinary Creations: Spanish Specialties
The North Cobb Senior Center, 3900 South Main Street in Acworth, will have a Culinary Creations: Spanish Specialties on May 31 from 1 to 2 p.m.
Cost $3. Registration is required.
For more information, call 770-975-7740 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org.
Tasty Tips with Healthy Benefits
The Senior Wellness Center, 1150 Powder Springs Street in Marietta, will have Tasty Tips with Healthy Benefits on May 31 from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.
The right kind of salad can save the day, served as a main dish or any old way. May is National Salad month. Participants can discuss how to make the perfect salad as well as the nutritional value. Free, but registration is required.
Audacity: The Basics
The Sewell Mill Library & Cultural Center, 2051 Lower Roswell Road in Marietta, will have Audacity: The Basics on May 31 at 5 p.m.
This class, for ages 13 and up, offers all the tools to get one started with learning the Audacity software, from recording, mixing and automation. Participants should check cobbcat.org for updates.
To register, visit https://bit.ly/413zSXy. For more information, call 770-509-4988.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.