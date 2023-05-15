Creative Cards: Red, White and Blue
The Senior Wellness Center, 1150 Powder Springs Street in Marietta, will have Creative Cards: Red, White and Blue on May 18 from 10 a.m. to noon.
Participants will make two patriotic cards to celebrate the United States of America and all Veterans. Supplies provided. Participants can bring items to personalize the cards like ribbon, scissors and glue. Cost $7. Registration is required.
GeorgiaCares Medicare Counseling
The Senior Wellness Center, 1150 Powder Springs Street in Marietta, will have GeorgiaCares Medicare Counseling on May 18 from 9 a.m. to noon.
GeorgiaCares is a public-private partnership, administered by the Georgia Department of Human Services Division of Aging Services. GeorgiaCares provides free, unbiased information and assistance to Medicare beneficiaries and their caregivers with health and drug plans. A GeorgiaCares counselor will be onsite at the center. Free, but registration is required.
The Importance of Medication Disposal
The Senior Wellness Center, 1150 Powder Springs Street in Marietta, will have The Importance of Medication Disposal on May 18 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
The goal of this presentation is to raise awareness to rid homes of unused or expired prescription and over-the-counter medications for seniors and their pets that may be sitting in medicine cabinets, nightstands, kitchen cabinets or pantries. Presented by Cobb Sustainability, Waste and Beautification Department. Free, but registration is required.
Lunch and Learn: Love Files
The Tim D. Lee Senior Center, 3332 Sandy Plains Road in Marietta, will have Lunch and Learn: Love Files on May 18 from 11 to 12:30 p.m.
Participants will create a Personal Financial Organizer for each attendee. This organizer is designed to house the documents that make up an individual's financial strategy. Supplies will be included. Sponsored by Edward Jones. Free, but registration is required.
Hearing Screening
The C. Freeman Poole Senior Center, 4025 South Hurt Road in Smyrna, will have a Hearing Screening on May 19 from 9:30 a.m. to noon.
Participants can get their hearing checked and talk with Dr. Bret A. Greenblatt, Doctor of Audiology and Director of Audiology & Balance from Wellstar Medical Group. Free, but registration is required.
For more information, call 770-801-3400 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org.
Personal Safety
The North Cobb Senior Center, 3900 South Main Street in Acworth, will have Personal Safety on May 22 from 1 to 2 p.m.
Participants can join Ofc. M. Justice of the Cobb County Police Department to learn how to identify scams and personal safety techniques. Free, but registration is required.
For more information, call 770-975-7740 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org.
Morning Tea Book Club
The Senior Wellness Center, 1150 Powder Springs Street in Marietta, will have Morning Tea Book Club on May 22 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Participants can join a lively book discussion held on the fourth Monday of each month led by the Stratton Library. Copies of the book may be checked out at the front desk. Free, but registration is required.
Tech Talk: Know Your iPhone Settings
The West Cobb Senior Center, 4915 Dallas Highway in Powder Springs, will have Tech Talk: Know Your iPhone Settings on May 22 from 10 to 11 a.m.
One's settings menu controls everything from the way the iPhone works to the data it shares with apps and other devices. It can also be overwhelming in all the options it offers. Participants can learn how to better personalize their iPhone. Free, but registration is required.
For more information, call 770-528-8200 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org.
3D Printer for Beginners: Let's Make an Animal Tag!
The Switzer Library, 266 Roswell Street in Marietta, will have 3D Printer for Beginners: Let's Make an Animal Tag! on May 22 from 6 to 7 p.m.
Participants can learn how to create their own 3D design using Tinkercad. This event is for ages 18 and up. Registration is required. Participants must be able to pick up printed keychain at a later date.
To register, visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/library/events/6382.
Air Fryer Class
The C. Freeman Poole Senior Center, 4025 South Hurt Road in Smyrna, will have an Air Fryer Class on May 23 from 1 to 2:30 p.m.
Participants can learn more about the air fryer and how to use it in their everyday cooking. The event, presented by Terri Carter of the Cobb County Extension, is free. Registration is required.
For more information, call 770-801-3400 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org.
Dye Workshop
The North Cobb Senior Center, 3900 South Main Street in Acworth, will have a Dye Workshop on May 23 from 10 a.m. to noon.
Cost is $3 supply fee payable to instructor. Registration is required.
For more information, call 770-975-7740 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org.
Grow Your Own Avocado Plant
The Tim D. Lee Senior Center, 3332 Sandy Plains Road in Marietta, will have Grow Your Own Avocado Plant on May 23 from 1 to 2 p.m.
Participants can learn how to start their own plant to grow on a windowsill at home. Free, but registration is required.
The Basics Workshops with Cobb Collaborative
The Switzer Library, 266 Roswell Street in Marietta, will have The Basics Workshops with Cobb Collaborative on May 23 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
The Basics is Cobb Collaborative's Birth-5 programming that aims to provide fun, simple and powerful strategies to help every child reach their full potential. The Basics Vision where infants, toddlers, and preschoolers of all racial/ethnic and socioeconomic backgrounds are on track to achieve their full potential--having benefited from early experiences that foster healthy brain development, learning, joy, and resilience.
For more information, visit https://thebasicscobbcounty.org/.
Take Me Out To The Ball Game
The Senior Wellness Center, 1150 Powder Springs Street in Marietta, will have Take Me Out To The Ball Game on May 24 from 10 a.m. to noon.
Baseball is a game in which two teams, each attempt to score the most runs over a given number of innings. Participants can brush up on their understanding and terminology. Free, but registration is required.
Skin Cancer Screening
The Tim D. Lee Senior Center, 3332 Sandy Plains Road in Marietta, will have Skin Cancer Screening on May 24 from 9 a.m. to noon.
Screenings take place in a private setting and consist of a brief skin assessment by a medical professional. Provided by Skin Cancer Specialist of Marietta. Free, but registration is required.
The 19th Century Russian Musical Nationalists
The West Cobb Senior Center, 4915 Dallas Highway in Powder Springs, will have The 19th Century Russian Musical Nationalists on May 24 from 10 to 11 a.m.
Beginning with Mikael Glinka, participants can pursue the development of a Russian musical language. Led by the "Powerful Kuchka," sometimes called "The Mighty Five," these self-taught composers banded together and put Russia on the musical map. Free, but registration is required.
For more information, call 770-528-8200 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org.
