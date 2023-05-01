Mexican Tradition: Cinco de Mayo
The Senior Wellness Center, 1150 Powder Springs Street in Marietta, will have Mexican Tradition: Cinco de Mayo on May 5 from 1 to 3 p.m.
Participants can learn some interesting facts about the Battle of PUebla of 1862, discover Mexican cuisine specialities and enjoy salsa and chips. Samples will be provided. Free, but registration is required.
Uno Fiesta
The Tim D. Lee Senior Center, 3332 Sandy Plains Road in Marietta, will have Uno Fiesta on May 5 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Participants can enjoy an Uno card game tournament, chips, salsa and "margaritas." Cost $2. Registration is required.
For more information, call 770-509-4900 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org.
Name That Tune
The West Cobb Senior Center, 4915 Dallas Highway in Powder Springs, will have Name That Tune on May 5 from 11 a.m. to noon.
Participants can test their music knowledge in a game to see who can guess the most songs based on a short seven second clip. Refreshments will be served. Sponsored by Perfect Care Nursing. Cost $5. Registration is required.
Emergency Location Marker Project
The West Cobb Senior Center, 4915 Dallas Highway in Powder Springs, will have Emergency Location Marker Project on May 8 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.
Participants can learn about the Cobb County Emergency Locator Marker project, which provides trail markers at every quarter mile on Cobb County's Trail System. These trail markers are important for emergency dispatchers to quickly direct emergency responders to a location on a trail where a physical address might not exist. Presented by Cobb County Police Department Community Affairs Division. Free, but registration is required.
My Hat is My Own
The Senior Wellness Center, 1150 Powder Springs Street in Marietta, will have My Hat is My Own onf May 9 from 10:30 a.m. to noon.
Participants can create a Fascinator not to be confused with a cap. Cost $8. Registration is required.
Muffins for Moms
The C. Freeman Poole Senior Center, 4025 South Hurt Road in Smyrna, will have Muffins for Moms on May 10 from 10 to 11:30 a.m.
Participants can celebrate and honor all the women at the center for Mother's Day. Free, but registration is required.
For more information, call 770-801-3400 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org.
Veteran Connection
The Senior Wellness Center, 1150 Powder Springs Street in Marietta, will have Veteran Connection on May 10 from 10 a.m. to noon.
Participants can join other veterans each month for fellowship and special guest presentations. These meetings are for both women and men to come together and share their experiences. Free, but registration is required.
Eat to Live Love To Eat
The Senior Wellness Center, 1150 Powder Springs Street in Marietta, will have Eat to Live Love To Eat sessions on May 10 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 to 2 p.m.
Participants can meet the new chef, Carla Figaro, and enjoy the art of plant-based cuisine. In her first class, Figaro will show how to make Mexicali Salad and Roasted Cauliflower Tacos. Samples will be provided. Cost $11 per session. Registration is required.
Introduction to 19th Century Musical Nationalism
The West Cobb Senior Center, 4915 Dallas Highway in Powder Springs, will have Introduction to 19th Century Musical Nationalism on May 10 from 10 to 11 a.m.
In the middle of the 19th century, nations formerly on the fringes of mainstream Europe sought equality and release from obscurity. At the heart of this new "revolution" were composers intent on giving their own culture and their people a voice. This movement gave birth to some of the century's most wonderful music. The event will begin with the Bohemians Smetana and Dvorak. Free, but registration is required.
