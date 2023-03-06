Crafting Corner: Creative Scarf Making
The North Cobb Senior Center, 3900 South Main Street in Acworth, will have Crafting Corner: Creative Scarf Making on March 8 from 10 to 11:30 a.m.
Particiapnts can make a scarf in their favorite color with an easy, no-needles technique called finger loop. The event is presented by Atherton Place.
Cost is $7 to the instructor. Registration is required.
Frederic Chopin: Genius of the New Keyboard
The West Cobb Senior Center, 4915 Dallas Highway in Powder Springs, will have Frederic Chopin: Genius of the New Keyboard on March 8 from 10 to noon.
A new instrument appeared in the early 19th century: the Piano-Forte. It was the piano as we now know it and was a tremendous leap forward from its predecessor. The Center will discuss the differences and demonstrate how Chopin now only mastered the new instrument, but also became the most significant composer for piano in history even up to present day.
Free, but registration is required.
For more information, call 770-528-8200 or visit CobbSeniors.org.
Techno Talk: Being Safe Online
The North Cobb Senior Center, 3900 South Main Street in Acworth, will have Techno Talk: Being Safe Online on March 9 from 1 to 2 p.m.
Participants can join a class to learn various ways to stay safe online including password protection, safe searches and avoiding scams. Participants should bring their own laptop. The event is presented by the North Cobb Regional Library.
Free, but registration is required.
Ask the Chiropractor
The Tim D. Lee Senior Center, 3332 Sandy Plains Road in Marietta, will have
Ask the Chiropractor on March 9 from 10 to 11:30 a.m.
Participants can join Highland Family Chiropractic for breakfast and an informational discussion on chiropractic care and one's health.
Free, but registration is required.
Game Show Afternoon: Academy Awards Trivia
The North Cobb Senior Center, 3900 South Main Street in Acworth, will have Game Show Afternoon: Academy Awards Trivia on March 10 from 1 to 2 p.m.
The Academy Awards will celebrate its 95th year in 2023. Participants can come play a trivia game based on past and current Academy Award winners.
Free, but registration is required.
Nutrition Lesson: Kidney Care
The North Cobb Senior Center, 3900 South Main Street in Acworth, will have Kidney Care on March 10 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
March is National Kidney Month. Participants raise awareness and focus on building paths to better kidney care.
Free, but registration is required.
Guess Who! Women's History Month
The North Cobb Senior Center, 3900 South Main Street in Acworth, will have Guess Who! Women's History Month on March 13 from 1 to 2 p.m.
Participants can learn about 18 influential women through discussion and videos, then apply that knowledge with a group game of Guess Who.
Free, but registration is required.
Celebrate Women's History Month
The Tim D. Lee Senior Center, 3332 Sandy Plains Road in Marietta, will have Celebrate Women's History Month on March 13 from noon to 2 p.m.
Participants can join the presentation "Remarkable Women of Marietta and Cobb County" and learn how their accomplishments impacted life in Cobb County. The event is presented by the Marietta History Museum.
Free, but registration is required.
Pi Makes the World Go-Round
The Senior Wellness Center, 1150 Powder Springs Street in Marietta, will have Pi Makes the World Go-Round on March 14 from 12:30 to 2 p.m.
Celebrate National Pi Day (Pi = 3.14) by eating pie. Participants can learn easy no-bake pie recipes. Samples will be provided.
Free, but registration is required.
For more information, call 770-528-5355 or visit CobbSeniors.org.
Learn CPR
The West Cobb Senior Center, 4915 Dallas Highway in Powder Springs, will have Learn CPR on March 14 from 10 to noon.
Participants can learn what they need to know to perform CPR. They will learn CPR for adults, children and infants; the importance of early use of an AED; effective ventilations using a barrier device; and how to respond to choking and other types of life threatening emergencies. This is an uncertified CPR course.
Free, but registration is required.
For more information, call 770-528-8200 or visit CobbSeniors.org.
Flower Power
The Senior Wellness Center, 1150 Powder Springs Street in Marietta, will have Flower Power on March 14 from 12:30 to 2 p.m.
Participants can learn about planting spring flowers and planting small blooms in small pots that can later be transferred to a favorite spot. The event is presented by the Cobb County UGA Extension Service.
Free, but registration is required.
For more information, call 770-528-5355 or visit CobbSeniors.org.
Tuesday Movie Matinee
The Tim D. Lee Senior Center, 3332 Sandy Plains Road in Marietta, will have Tuesday Movie Madness on March 14 from 2 to 4 p.m.
Two New Yorkers accused of a crime in rural Alabama while on their way back to college call in the help of one of their cousins, a loudmouth lawyer with no trial experience. Fun fact - The entire movie was filmed in Jasper County, Georgia.
Free, but registration is required.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.