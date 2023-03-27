The West Cobb Senior Center, 4915 Dallas Highway in Powder Springs, will have Payment Apps on March 30 from 10 to 11 a.m.
For person to person payments, cash is used less and less these days. Online payment services make sending money as simple as a few taps on one's phone. Participants can learn all about the most popular payment apps like Venmo and CashApp, as well as how to stay safe while using them.
The Senior Wellness Center, 1150 Powder Springs Street in Marietta, will have Taste of Italy with John on March 31 with the morning session from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and an afternoon session from 12:30 to 2 p.m.
John is in the kitchen showing participants how to cook "No Meat - Meatballs," starting with Egg Meatballs. Then he will be preparing Eggplant Meatballs cooked in marinara sauce. Samples will be provided.
Cost is $11 per session. Registration is required.
The Senior Wellness Center, 1150 Powder Springs Street in Marietta, will have Holiday Brunch Ideas on April 3 from 10 to 11:30 a.m.
Mornings can be a special time to relax, see friends and catch up on the events of the week. Brunch is the perfect time to get a crew together and enjoy a meal and some great conversation. The event is presented by Terri Carter with Cobb County UGA Extension Services. Free, but registration is required.
