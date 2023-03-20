Touchstones to the Past: City Cemetery Walking Tour
The Marietta History Center’s Collections Manager Christa McCay will have a walking tour of the Marietta City Cemetery on May 20 at 1:30 p.m.
Established in the 1830s, the Cemetery has a host of tales to tell, and a guided walking tour is the best way to experience them. Each tour has a different theme that will explore stories of Marietta’s constant residents.
This tour will focus on Cemetery Symbolism. Participants can come and get an up-close view and hear about the details of many hand-crafted tombstones.
The tours, rain or shine events, are conducted over gravel and uneven pathways, so please plan accordingly. The tours, limited to 25 people each, begin at the white house located at the center of Cemetery.
Tickets, free for MHC members and $15 non-members, can be purchased through the Center's online store at www.MariettaHistory.org.
For more information, call 770-794-5710.
Ask the Expert - Medicare Questions
The Tim D. Lee Senior Center, 3332 Sandy Plains Road in Marietta, will have Ask the Expert - Medicare Questions on March 24 from 10 a.m. to noon.
Do you have questions about Medicare? Call the Center to schedule a 15-minute appointment with a Medicare expert. The event is presented by Senior Benefits of Georgia.
Free, but registration is required.
For more information, call 770-509-4900 or visit CobbSeniors.org.
Estate Planning, Wills and Trusts
The West Cobb Senior Center, 4915 Dallas Highway in Powder Springs, will have Estate Planning, Wills and Trusts on March 24 from 10 to 11 a.m.
Participants can learn how proper planning and having the essential documents in place can reduce costs, alleviate stress and provide ongoing legal and financial protection. The event is presented by Orcutt Law Offices.
Free, but registration is required.
For more information, call 770-528-8200 or visit CobbSeniors.org.
Disaster Response Seminar
The North Cobb Senior Center, 3900 South Main Street in Acworth, will have a Disaster Response Seminar on March 27 from 1 to 2 p.m.
One only needs to watch the evening news to be reminded of the chaos that is possible each day. Participants can join officers from the Cobb County Police Community Affairs Division as they discuss ways to prepare for and respond to various disaster scenarios.
Free, but registration is required.
For more information, call 770-975-7740 or visit CobbSeniors.org.
Morning Tea Book Club
The Senior Wellness Center, 1150 Powder Springs Street in Marietta, will have Morning Tea Book Club on March 27 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Participants can join the Morning Tea Book Club for a lively book discussion held on the fourth Monday of each month. The group is led by Steven Valentine from the Stratton Library. Copies of the current book in print may be checked-out at the front desk. Participants should bring a laptop, iPad or tablet to download an electronic version. Participants mush have a valid Cobb County Library card to download. March's book is "We Begin At The End" by Chris Whitaker.
Free, but registration is required.
For more information, call 770-528-5355 or visit CobbSeniors.org.
What You Didn't Know About Your Public Library
The West Cobb Senior Center, 4915 Dallas Highway in Powder Springs, will have What You Didn't Know About Your Public Library on March 30 from 10 to 11 a.m.
This class is for anyone who wants to get the most out of their public library. There is so much one can access for free, like local and national newspapers, genealogy resources and passes one can borrow for free access to state parks, the Atlanta Zoo and the Alliance Theater. Participants can bring their device and the library can help one access the world.
Free, but registration is required.
For more information, call 770-528-8200 or visit CobbSeniors.org.
Cultivating the Mind, Body and Soul
The North Cobb Senior Center, 3900 South Main Street in Acworth, will have Cultivating the Mind, Body and Soul on March 28 from 1 to 2 p.m.
Exercise is vital. Consistent practice can aid in reducing common ailments such as depression, joint pain, balance and mobility restrictions making daily living and recreational movements more manageable. AA Lions Fitness Inc. will guide, motivate, empower and encourage participants to reach their full potential through a holistic approach. This workshop is dedicated to assisting seniors in staying physically and mentally healthy.
Free, but registration is required.
For more information, call 770-975-7740 or visit CobbSeniors.org.
