Luck O' the Irish Bingo
The Tim D. Lee Senior Center, 3332 Sandy Plains Road in Marietta, will have Luck O' the Irish Bingo on March 15 from 1 to 3 p.m.
Participants can join a game of Bingo with an Irish twist. Extra cards and raffle tickets available for purchase at the door. The event is sponsored by the Friends of Tim D. Lee and is a fundraiser for the Center. Cost is $3. Registration is required.
For more information, call 770-509-4900 or visit CobbSeniors.org.
Fancy Fold Cards
The West Cobb Senior Center, 4915 Dallas Highway in Powder Springs, will have Fancy Fold Cards on March 15 from 10 to noon.
Create fancy fold cars for those special people in one's life. All supplies provided.
Free, but registration is required.
For more information, call 770-528-8200 or visit CobbSeniors.org.
Celtic Knot Headband
The North Cobb Senior Center, 3900 South Main Street in Acworth, will have Celtic Knot Headband on March 16 from 1 to 2 p.m.
Participants should bring an old gently used t-shirt that they don't mind cutting into pieces.
Free, but registration is required.
Georgia Cares Medicare Counseling
The Senior Wellness Center, 1150 Powder Springs Street in Marietta, will have Georgia Cares Medicare Counseling on March 16 from 9 a.m. to noon.
Georgia Cares is a public-private partnership, administerd by the Georgia Department of Human Services Division of Aging Services. Georgia Cares provides free, unbiased information and assistance to Medicare beneficiaries and their caregivers with health and drug plans. A Georgia Cares counselor will be onsite at the Center. To make an appointment, call 770-528-5355.
For more information, visit CobbSeniors.org.
Armchair Travel: All About Spain
The North Cobb Senior Center, 3900 South Main Street in Acworth, will have Armchair Travel: All About Spain on March 16 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Participants can explore one of Europe's most visited tourist destinations from the comfort of a chair. This month, the Center will discuss the seaside city of Barcelona, Spain, which boasts magnificient architecture, rich cultural heritage, vibrant nightlife and world-class restaurants.
Free, but registration is required.
Film on Friday
The North Cobb Senior Center, 3900 South Main Street in Acworth, will have Film on Friday on March 17 from noon to 2:30 p.m.
Growing up in post-World War II era Arizona, young Sammy Fabelman aspires to become a filmmaker as he reaches adolescence, but soon discovers a shattering family secret and explores how the power of films can help him see the truth.
Free, but registration is required.
Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with an Irish Movie
The Senior Wellness Center, 1150 Powder Springs Street in Marietta, will have Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with an Irish Movie on March 17 from noon to 2:30 p.m.
A retired American boxer returns to the village of his birth in 1920s Ireland, where he falls for a spirited redhead whose brother is contemptuous of their union.
Free, but registration is required.
Top O' the Morning Breakfast Buffet
The Tim D. Lee Senior Center, 3332 Sandy Plains Road in Marietta, will have Top O' the Morning Breakfast Buffet on March 17 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Participants can join in a breakfast of pancakes, potatoes and fellowship as the Good Times Band plays. This is a fundraiser for the Center. Cost is $4. Registration is required.
For more information, call 770-509-4900 or visit CobbSeniors.org.
Truth or Blarney?
The North Cobb Senior Center, 3900 South Main Street in Acworth, will have Truth or Blarney on March 17 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Participants can celebrate St. Patrick's Day with a game of Truth or Blarney, learn about limericks, write some of their own and have fun with Irish word games.
Free, but registration is required.
International Day of Happiness
The North Cobb Senior Center, 3900 South Main Street in Acworth, will have International Day of Happiness on March 20 from 1 to 2 p.m.
Participants can celebrate the International Day of Happiness with an array of activities that are sure to put some extra pep in one's step.
Free, but registration is required.
Personal Safety Tips
The Senior Wellness Center, 1150 Powder Springs Street in Marietta, will have Personal Safety Tips on March 20 from 10 to 11:30 a.m.
Participants can learn how to recognize and avoid situations that might save them or a loved one from serious danger. The event is presented by Officer Michael Justice with the Cobb County Police Department.
Free, but registration is required.
Culinary Creations: Cook This, Not That!
The North Cobb Senior Center, 3900 South Main Street in Acworth, will have Culinary Creations: Cook This, Not That! on March 22 from 1 to 2 p.m.
Based on the book, "Cook This, Not That" by Zinczenko and Goulding, participants will learn ways to eat healthier, possibly losing some weight and saving money.
Cost is $3. Registration is required.
Your Library Card and LinkedIn
The Senior Wellness Center, 1150 Powder Springs Street in Marietta, will have Your Library Card and LinkedIn on March 22 from 10 to 11 a.m.
Participants can learn how to access LinkedIn Learning classes and in turn save hundreds of dollars using their Cobb County Library card. The class will be led by Patricia Ball from the Stratton Library.
Free, but registration is required.
World Water Day
The North Cobb Senior Center, 3900 South Main Street in Acworth, will have World Water Day on March 22 from 1 to 2 p.m.
Representatives from the Cobb County Water Authority will help participants celebrate National Water Day and guide them in ways to conserve water during daily routines.
Free, but registration is required.
19th Century Musical Radical: Hector Berlioz & Symphonie Fantastique
The West Cobb Senior Center, 4915 Dallas Highway in Powder Springs, will have 19th Century Musical Radical: Hector Berlioz & Symphonie Fantastique on March 22 from 10 to 11 a.m.
The early 19th century was a period of radical experimentation in music. Two figures stood out. The Center will look at Berlioz through his music as well as his influence on the future of music.
Free, but registration is required.
For more information, call 770-528-8200 or visit CobbSeniors.org.
