North Cobb Senior Center's Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebratory Event
The North Cobb Senior Center, 3900 South Main Street in Acworth, will have a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebratory Event from Jan. 11-13 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
This special event will commemorate the life and legacy of civil rights legend, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Free, but registration is required.
Peace of Mind Checklist
The North Cobb Senior Center, 3900 South Main Street in Acworth, will have Peace of Mind Checklist on Jan. 11 from 1 to 2 p.m.
Participants can join a discussion, presented by Mayes-Ward Dobbins Funeral Home and Crematory, on wills, living wills, power of attorney and pre-planning documents. Free, but registration is required.
Nutrition Lesson: Key Factors to a Healthful Diet
The North Cobb Senior Center, 3900 South Main Street in Acworth, will have Nutrition Lesson: Key Factors to a Healthful Diet on Jan. 11 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Participants can discuss key nutrition concepts to help make healthy choices - adequate diet, balanced diet, calorie control, moderation and variety. Free, but registration is required.
Air Fryer Cooking
The Senior Wellness Center, 1150 Powder Springs Street in Marietta, will have Air Fryer Cooking on Jan. 11 from 10 to 11:30 a.m.
Did you know you could use the air fryer to cook basic foods to gourmet delights? Participants can learn what one can do with an air fryer. Free, but registration is required.
For more information, call 770-528-5355 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org.
Bubble Collage
The North Cobb Senior Center, 3900 South Main Street in Acworth, will have Bubble Collage on Jan. 12 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Participants can use paper muffin liners and Mod Podge to make a layered collage that evokes colorful, translucent bubbles. Free, but registration is required.
Doc Talk: Osteoporosis - Building Stronger Bones
The North Cobb Senior Center, 3900 South Main Street in Acworth, will have Doc Talk: Osteoporosis - Building Stronger Bones on Jan. 12 from 1 to 2 p.m.
An advanced care professional will host an informative discussion to assist you in prevention and care for the effects of Osteoporosis, a disease in which the body loses too much bone, makes too little bone, or both. The program is presented by Village Medical. Free, but registration is required.
Kombucha Day
The Senior Wellness Center, 1150 Powder Springs Street in Marietta, will have Kombucha Day on Jan. 13 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Participants can learn about this drink consumed by many for its purported health benefits. Samples will be provided. Free, but registration is required.
