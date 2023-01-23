Lunch and Learn: Avoid Downsizing Problems
The Tim D. Lee Senior Center, 3332 Sandy Plains Road in Marietta, will have Lunch and Learn: Avoid Downsizing Problems on Jan. 24 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Participants can learn how to avoid the pitfalls involved with moving into a smaller space and how to find joy for the journey. Lunch is provided by Sterling Estates Senior Living. Free, but registration is required.
What You Didn't Know About Your Public Library
The West Cobb Senior Center, 4915 Dallas Highway in Powder Springs, will have What You Didn't Know About Your Public Library on Jan. 24 from 10 to 11 a.m.
This class is for anyone who wants to get the most out of the public library. There is so much one can access for free, like local and national newspapers, genealogy resources and passes one can borrow for free access to state parks, the Atlanta Zoo and the Alliance Theater. Free, but registration is required.
Culinary Creations: Fast Food Revolution
The North Cobb Senior Center, 3900 South Main Street in Acworth, will have Culinary Creations: Fast Food Revolution on Jan. 25 from 1 to 2 p.m.
Participants will learn about the history of fast food, led predominately by McDonald's, the innovation that changed farming and food distribution, and learn how to make the healthy copycat Taco Bell Mexican Pizza recipe.
Cost is $3. Registration is required.
Cobb County Special Operations: What Does That Entail?
The Senior Wellness Center, 1150 Powder Springs Street in Marietta, will have Cobb County Special Operations: What Does That Entail? on Jan. 25 from 10 to 11:30 a.m.
Ever wondered what Special Operations does? Participants can listen to Capt. Steine, the Assistant Commander of the Cobb County Police Department Special Operations, give an overview of all the different departments that are in this elite division. Free, but registration is required.
For more information, call 770-528-5355 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org.
Lunch and Learn: Caring for Your Home
The Tim D. Lee Senior Center, 3332 Sandy Plains Road in Marietta, will have Lunch and Learn: Caring for Your Home on Jan. 25 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Participants can find out what to know and look for at their home to avoid costly repairs. Participants will learn tips and tricks of preventive maintenance. The event is presented by Phoenix Real Estate Solutions. Free, but registration is required.
Peace of Mind Workshop
The Tim D. Lee Senior Center, 3332 Sandy Plains Road in Marietta, will have the Peace of Mind Workshop on Jan. 25 from 10 to 11 a.m.
Participants can join a discussion on wills, living wills, power of attorney and pre-planning documents. The event is presented by Mayes Ward Dobbins. Free, but registration is required.
Franz Schubert, the First 'Bohemian' Composer
The West Cobb Senior Center, 4915 Dallas Highway in Powder Springs, will have Franz Schubert, the First 'Bohemian' Composer on Jan. 25 from 10 to 11 a.m.
Imagine writing over 300 songs, nine symphonies, countless pieces of Chamber Music and Religious Music - and dying at age 31. Such is the brilliance of Franz Schubert. Participants will discuss his masterful 'art songs,' where the piano becomes equal in importance to the singer, not just mere accompaniment. Free, but registration is required.
Eating Healthy in the New Year
The North Cobb Senior Center, 3900 South Main Street in Acworth, will have Eating Healthy in the New Year on Jan. 26 from 1 to 2 p.m.
Fresh, frozen or canned, which option should you choose? Is one option healthier than another? Participants can join representatives from the Cobb County UGA Cooperative Extension Service to explore the possibilities. Free, but registration is required.
Tech Talk: Apple Watch
The West Cobb Senior Center, 4915 Dallas Highway in Powder Springs, will have Tech Talk: Apple Watch on Jan. 26 from 10 to 11 a.m.
The Apple Watch is the most popular smartwatch on the market, and is designed to work seamlessly with other Apple products like the iPhone. But despite its small size, the Apple Watch has a lot of features and a lot of functions. Those that just bought an Apple Watch or are considering a purchase, can learn how it works in this class. Free, but registration is required.
Armchair Travel: San Francisco, Then and Now
The North Cobb Senior Center, 3900 South Main Street in Acworth, will have Armchair Travel: San Francisco, Then and Now on Jan. 27 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Participants can explore San Francisco, California, a city that lies between the Pacific Ocean and the San Francisco Bay. Participants can discuss how the city was the "hip and happening counter-culture of the 1960s" and the hot spots that draw thousands of tourists today. Free, but registration is required.
Taste of Italy with John
The Senior Wellness Center, 1150 Powder Springs Street in Marietta, will have two sessions of Taste of Italy with John on Jan. 27 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 to 2 p.m.
John is in the kitchen showing participants how to make a company-worthy meal that can be served on a weeknight. On the menu will be Chicken Milanese with Arugula Salad. Samples will be provided. Cost is $11. Registration is required.
For more information, call 770-528-5355 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.