Privet Pull on Jan. 18
Privet is a non-native, invasive plant that out-competes native species.
The Cobb County Water System will be removing privet from the landscape to help restore habitat and native plant species on Jan. 18 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Leone Hall Price Park, 4715 Stilesboro Road in Kennesaw.
Clippers, gloves and tools that pull the privet right out of the ground by its roots will be provided. Participants should dress for weather and bring water to drink. Work will be done by a creek, but participants do not have to get their feet wet.
For more information, contact Watershed Stewardship Program at water_RSVP@cobbcounty.org.
Polymer Clay Trinket Dish at Kemp Memorial Library
Kemp Memorial Library, 4029 Due West Road in Marietta, will have a Polymer Clay Trinket Dish project on Jan. 19 and Feb. 16 from 1 to 2 p.m.
Participants can create a one of a kind trinket dish with polymer clay. This will be a two meeting project.
Participants can learn the basics of creating colorful clay rolls to use in their design then create their trinket dish. Participants should bring a small oven safe container which will act as a mold for their clay dish to the second meeting. The clay dishes will need to be baked in the container. Instructions will be provided.
Basic polymer clay colors will be available. If one has a certain color scheme in mind, please bring a few polymer clay packets of choice. All other materials will be provided.
For more information, email maria.dominguez@cobbcounty.org.
Division of Family & Children Services Public Information session at Switzer Library
The Switzer Library, 266 Roswell Street in Marietta, will have Tanisha Moreland and her team will present an overview of what The Division of Family and Children Services offer on Jan. 19 from 1 to 3 p.m.
They will discuss general information about the Office of Family Independence: Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program; Family Medicaid, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families; Grandparents Raising Grandchildren; Aged, Blind and Disabled Medicaid and Pauper Burials.
Registration is not required.
Noonday Creek Habitat Demonstration Site Workday
The Cobb County Water System will have a Noonday Creek Habitat Demonstration Site Workday on Jan. 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
They will teach how to conduct a habitat survey and working to remove invasive plants at the Noonday Creek Trailhead, 3015 Bells Ferry Road NE in Marietta.
Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/noonday-creek-habitat-demonstration-site-workday-tickets-110694058910.
For more information, contact Cobb County Watershed Stewardship Program at 770-528-1482 or water_rsvp@cobbcounty.org.
Adopt-A-Stream Macroinvertebrate Monitoring Workshop
The Cobb County Water System will have a Adopt-A-Stream Macroinvertebrate Monitoring Workshop on Jan. 21 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Cobb County Water Quality Laboratory, 662 South Cobb Drive in Marietta.
The macroinvertebrates - insects, mollusks and crustaceans - found in a stream are excellent indicators of the condition of both water quality and habitat. This workshop will focus on collection techniques for either rocky or muddy bottom streams and macroinvertebrate identification.
A quality assurance test is available at the end of the workshop for those who wish to test their skills. Volunteers who identify the macroinvertebrates with 90% accuracy and pass the written test with a score of 80% or better will be considered a QA/QC volunteer for one year.
Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/georgia-adopt-a-stream-macroinvertebrate-monitoring-workshop-tickets-118680018129.
For more information, contact Watershed Stewardship Program at water_RSVP@cobbcounty.org.
Don't Miss the Boat! Have fun on a cruise!
Is cruising something you're curious about? Not sure where to start?
The Switzer Library, 266 Roswell Street in Marietta, will have Don't Miss the Boat! Have fun on a cruise! on Jan. 21 from 3 to 4:30 p.m.
Guest presenter Chris Lydle and Adult Services Librarian Sindee Wooley will be talking all things ocean cruising and sharing their own cruising experiences. Topics covered will be cruise lines, cabin categories, activities on board, destinations, dining options and tips for a better experience.
For more information, call 770-528-2320.
Stream Habitat Assessment Workshop
The Cobb County Water System will have a Stream Habitat Assessment Workshop on Jan. 25 from 2 to 4:30 p.m. at the parking lot on the corner of South Cobb Drive and Pearl Street, 680 South Cob Drive in Marietta.
The Stream Habitat Assessment Workshop provides hands-on experiences for how to conduct a stream habitat survey.
Participants, ages 16 and up, will learn to give scores to certain stream characteristics, such as bank stability and vegetative buffer, to evaluate a stream's health and how readily it could support aquatic organisms. Participants will walk in the stream to look at nine different standards of habitat quality and take a short hike with wet feet to a second location on the same stream to compare higher and lower quality habitat assemblages.
Participants should wear comfortable clothing and closed toed shoes that are suitable for walking in shallow streams with uneven terrain. Light-weight quick-dry pants and old tennis shoes or hiking boots that one doesn’t mind getting soaked and muddy are recommended. Rain boot type shoes or waders are not recommended for this workshop.
The workshop takes place away from the vehicles in areas with no access to restrooms or water fountains. Participants should expect to scurry up and down stream banks in several locations. Participants will be exposed to the weather and natural elements. Participants may want to bring a snack, sunscreen and other comfort needs.
For more information, contact Cobb County Watershed Stewardship at water_rsvp@cobbcounty.org.
Lunch & Learn: Intro to Beekeeping & Planting for Pollinators
The Cobb County Water System will have Lunch & Learn: Intro to Beekeeping & Planting for Pollinators on Jan. 27 from noon to 12:45 p.m.
The event will be a hybrid presentation.
Planning ahead is the key to successful gardening and spring is just around the corner. Participants can join an informative session on planting for native pollinators and how to get started if they are considering introducing honey bees to their garden. Participants will explore native plant options, how to plan one's garden layout and tips for success in both gardening and apiculture.
To register, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lunch-learn-tickets-50487319933.
A link to online event will be emailed one week prior to event.
For more information, contact the Cobb County Watershed Stewardship at water_rsvp@cobbcounty.org.]]
