First annual Zen Evo Trot for Chocolate 5K is Jan. 28
Avenue West Cobb, 3625 Dallas Highway, Suite 470 in Marietta, will have the first annual Zen Evo Trot for Chocolate 5K on Jan. 28 at 8 a.m.
Zen Evo Chocolate is healthy, all-natural, regionally made dark chocolate.
Each participant will receive a protein pack along with a race day shirt. Participants will also receive an individually wrapped flavor of Zen Evo dark chocolate along with their finisher medal.
Packet pick-up begins at 6:30 a.m., followed by the 5K at 8 a.m. and a 9 a.m. awards ceremony.
For more information, visit https://www.avenuewestcobb.com/event/Chocolatey-Hot-Trot-5K/2145567686/.
Upcoming events at The Strand Theatre
The Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, 117 North Park Square in Marietta, will have the following events:
- Jan. 20 at 8 p.m. will be An Evening with Shawn Mullins.
- Jan. 21 at 8 p.m. will be a screening of the 1942 film, Casablanca.
- Jan. 22 at 8 p.m. will have a free organ concert, presented by the Atlanta Theatre Organ Society.
- Jan. 25 at 7:30 p.m. will be Indie Film Night, presented by the Cobb International Film Festival.
- Jan. 27 at 8 p.m. will be a screening of the 1948 film, Alfred Hitchcock's Rope.
- Jan. 28 at 8 p.m. will be a screening of the 2005 film, Pride and Prejudice.
- Jan. 29 at 3 p.m. will be Sweet Seasons - A Celebration of the Music and Life of Carole King.
- Feb. 3 at 8 p.m. will be a screening of the 1962 film, To Kill A Mockingbird.
For more information, visit https://earlsmithstrand.org/.
Town hall with State Rep. David Wilkerson
State Rep. David Wilkerson will be holding a town hall meeting to discuss Mableton on Jan. 18 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Cobb Public Safety Police Training Center, 2435 East West Connector in Austell.
This event is to inform those who have signed a petition to de-annex from Mableton and upcoming events.
Voters approved incorporating the City of Mableton during a referendum in the Nov. 8 general election.
Lifelong Learning: The Swinging 60s
The North Cobb Senior Center, 3900 South Main Street in Acworth, will have Lifelong Learning: The Swinging 60s on Jan. 17 from 10:15 to 11:15 a.m.
The 1960s were a time of change and innovation. From beach movies to the British invasion, popular culture focused more and more on young people. The fashions and fads of the 60s have become iconic. Participants can enjoy a blast from the past with this swinging activity featuring discussion questions to get the party started. Free, but registration is required.
For more information, call 770-975-7740 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org.
Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration at Senior Wellness Center
The Senior Wellness Center, 1150 Powder Springs Street in Marietta, will have a Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration on Jan. 17 from 10 to 11:30 a.m.
Participants can learn some surprising facts about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and then spend time expressing one's self and painting a quote that inspires them. Cost is $8. Registration is required.
For more information, call 770-528-5355 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org.
Breakfast with a Chiropractor
The Tim D. Lee Senior Center, 3332 Sandy Plains Road in Marietta, will have Breakfast with a Chiropractor on Jan. 17 from 10 to 11:30 a.m.
Participants can join Dr. Ralph Schipske of Highland Family Chiropractic for breakfast and an informational discussion on Chiropractic care and one's health. Free, but registration is required.
For more information, call 770-509-4900 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org.
Healthy Gut = Healthy Life
The North Cobb Senior Center, 3900 South Main Street in Acworth, will have Healthy Gut = Healthy Life on Jan. 19 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Strength, vitality, wellness and contentment have a common origin: gut bugs. Current research demonstrates a link between gut health and overall well-being. This class explores the connection between the gut and the brain, as well as healthy ways to eat nutrient rich food that promote intestinal health, emotional wellbeing and boost immunity. The program is presented by the Cobb Retired Senior Volunteer Program. Free, but registration is required.
For more information, call 770-975-7740 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org.
Importance of Being Healthy
The Senior Wellness Center, 1150 Powder Springs Street in Marietta, will have Importance of Being Healthy on Jan. 19 from 10 to 11 a.m.
Participants can learn tips and strategies to ensure their resolutions will be successful and to make 2023 their healthiest year yet. Free, but registration is required.
For more information, call 770-528-5355 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org.
Diamond Painting
The Tim D. Lee Senior Center, 3332 Sandy Plains Road in Marietta, will have Diamond Painting on Jan. 19 from 1 to 3 p.m.
Participants can create a colorful piece of art with this technique, which is a lot like a combination of cross-stitch and paint-by-numbers. Cost is $3 supply fee paid at the door. Registration is required.
For more information, call 770-509-4900 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org.
Hearing Screenings
The West Cobb Senior Center, 4915 Dallas Highway in Powder Springs, will have Hearing Screenings on Jan. 20 from 10 to 11:30 a.m.
Hearing problems can negatively affect every area of one's life. Participants can find out if they have hearing loss with this free screening. Registration is required.
For more information, call 770-528-8200 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org.
Peace of Mind Checklist
The West Cobb Senior Center, 4915 Dallas Highway in Powder Springs, will have Peace of Mind Checklist on Jan. 20 from 10 to 11 a.m.
Mayes-Ward Dobbins will lead this discussion about documents every person needs including wills, power of attorney, Georgia directive healthcare and pre-planning documents. Free, but registration is required.
For more information, call 770-528-8200 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org.
