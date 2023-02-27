Don't Be Scammed
The North Cobb Senior Center, 3900 South Main Street in Acworth, will have Don't Be Scammed on Feb. 27 from 1 to 2 p.m.
Too often, seniors fall victim to various internet and financial scams. Participants can join Officer Michael Justice from the Cobb County Community Affairs Unit as he teaches Scam Prevention techniques to keep one's identity and wallet safe. Free, but registration is required.
For more information, call 770-975-7740 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org.
Nutrition Lesson: Health Effects of the Different Types of Oils
The North Cobb Senior Center, 3900 South Main Street in Acworth, will have Nutrition Lesson: Health Effects of the Different Types of Oils on Feb. 28 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
The cooking oil aisle of the supermarket is crowded with options which can cause confusion. Drizzle, pour or splash - oil is essential for a healthy body. But which oil is best to use and for what? Participants can compare some of the most popular cooking oils and its benefits. Free, but registration is required.
For more information, call 770-975-7740 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org.
Symbol of Love
The Senior Wellness Center, 1150 Powder Springs Street in Marietta, will have Symbol of Love on Feb. 27 from 12:30 to 2 p.m.
Its heaert-shaped and bright red color make it a symbol of love ethat is perfect for the romantic month of February. Participants can learn some tidbits of strawberry history and sample some quick and easy no bake desserts. Free, but registration is required.
For more information, call 770-528-5355 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org.
All About Heart Health
The Tim D. Lee Senior Center, 3332 Sandy Plains Road in Marietta, will have All About Heart Health on Feb. 28 from 11 a.m. to noon.
Many people believe that heart disease risks are inevitable as we age. In truth, there are plenty of ways to keep one's heart in great shape. Participants can learn positive strategies to maximize their cardiac health from a Wellstar health professional. Free, but registration is required.
For more information, call 770-509-4900 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org.
Health Tips Osteoporosis
The Tim D. Lee Senior Center, 3332 Sandy Plains Road in Marietta, will have Health Tips Osteoporosis on March 1 from 11 a.m. to noon.
Participants can learn all about Osteoporosis, a progressive skeletal disease, and have the opportunity to speak to a healthcare professional during a Q&A session following the program. Light refreshments will be served. The evenet is presented by Village Medical.
Free, but registration is required.
Caring For Your Home
The West Cobb Senior Center, 4915 Dallas Highway in Powder Springs, will have Caring For Your Home on March 3 from 10 to 11 a.m.
Find out what to know and look for in one's home to avoid costly repairs and learn tips and tricks for preventive maintenance.
Free, but registration is required.
For more information, call 770-528-8200 or visit CobbSeniors.org.
Renegade Film Festival is March 3-4
The Strand Theatre, 117 North Park Square in Marietta, will have the Renegade Film Festivalj presenting independent genre films from March 3-4.
The festival will showcase diverse content and promote inclusion and visibility in order to bring a sense of balance and equality to independent cinema.
Tickets are available through the Strand Box Office. Individual block screenings are $20, day passes are $50 and full weekend passes are $80. The films are not rated, therefore, no one under the age of 18 will be permitted without a parent or legal guardian present.
For more information, visit https://renegadefilmfest.com/2023.
Atlanta Black College Expo is March 4
The Cobb Galleria Centre, 2 Galleria Parkway in the Cumberland area, will have the Atlanta Black College Expo on March 4.
Participants can visit over 70 colleges, universities, trades and certificate program institutions. Some acceptances and scholarships on the spot and application fees waived.
There will be seminars and workshops for students and parents. All students welcome. College students showing ID can get in free.
The event is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with an aftershow from 3 to 5 p.m. A scholarship presentation, celebrity guests and dance off will take place during the aftershow.
For more information, visit https://cobbgalleria.com/events/black-college-expo-2023/.
Ellen DeLoach “Nesting” Opening Reception is March 4
Avery Gallery, 390 Roswell Street in Marietta, will have the Ellen DeLoach “Nesting: Loss, Triumph and Redemption” Opening Reception on March 4 from 6 to 9 p.m.
Nesting is the second posthumous exhibition of paintings by local and nationally exhibited artist Ellen DeLoach. Light refreshments will be served.
The exhibition, running March 4 to May 30, will feature large and small-scale mixed media works not shown in the artist’s lifetime. Nesting, DeLoach's most recent series, will be featured in the main gallery. Additional abstracts, landscapes and figurative works will also be on view.
For more information, visit https://www.averygallery.com/.
Ask the Expert About Social Security
The Tim D. Lee Senior Center, 3332 Sandy Plains Road in Marietta, will have Ask the Expert About Social Security on March 6 from 10 a.m. to noon.
Participants can join a presentation on all the ins and outs of Social Security. The event is presented by Senior Benefits of Georgia.
Free, but registration is required.
Movie Monday
The Senior Wellness Center, 1150 Powder Springs Street in Marietta, will have Movie Monday on March 6 from 1 to 3 p.m.
Participants can watch a chance meeting with an Irish innkeeper whose life is fleeting, as he upsets and American woman's trip while her love life takes a drastic dip.
Free, but registration is required.
For more information, call 770-528-5355 or visit CobbSeniors.org.
Coffee with a Cop
The Tim D. Lee Senior Center, 3332 Sandy Plains Road in Marietta, will have
Coffee with a Cop on March 6 from 10 to 11 a.m.
Participants can speak with a Community Affairs Officer from the Cobb County Police Department. Officer Justice will discuss the topic of disaster response.
Free, but registration is required.
Make Purim Centerpiece
The Tim D. Lee Senior Center, 3332 Sandy Plains Road in Marietta, will have
Make Purim Centerpiece on March 6 from 2 to 3 p.m.
Participants can learn about different cultures or find a new way to celebrate. The story of Purim is told in the Book of Esther. It is a tale of heroism, romance and intrigue. Participants can foscus on the festivities by making an easy centerpiece. Plants will be provideded by Home Depot.
Free, but registration is required.
The 6th Annual Adult Spelling Bee is March 10
The Strand Theatre, 117 North Park Square in Marietta, will have the 6th Annual Adult Spelling Bee, benefitting Communities In Schools, on March 10.
Presented by S.A. White Oil Company, Walton Communities and Mission 1:27, this annual event features three themed contestants flexing their spelling skills for a night of fun and laughter. Audience members can participate as “Buzz Lines” to help a team when they need assistance for spelling a word.
The event helps raise money to support the mission of Communities In Schools, empowering students to stay in school and achieve in life. Each year, Communities In Schools of Georgia in Marietta/Cobb County supports over 16,000 students with wraparound services, basic needs, and financial literacy.
For more information, visit https://thestrand.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/events/a0S3m00000A47mTEAR.
