Internet Safety
The Senior Wellness Center, 1150 Powder Springs Street in Marietta, will have Internet Safety on Feb. 20 from 10 to 11:30 a.m.
Participants can recognize "Safer Internet Day" by joining Officer Michael Justice with the Cobb County Police Department as he shares tools, education and awareness to create a safer internet year-round. Free, but registration is required.
Black History Month Book Talk
The Tim D. Lee Senior Center, 3332 Sandy Plains Road in Marietta, will have a Black History Month Book Talk on Feb. 21 from 2 to 3 p.m.
Participants can gather their book club or grab a friend and join a discussion on authors to celebrate during Black History Month and all year long. Participants can learn about Langston Hughes, Toni Morrison, Alice Walker and W.E.B. Du Bois to name a few. Light refreshments will be served. The event is presented by the Mountain View Regional Library. Free, but registration is required.
Armchair Travel: Beantown, USA
The North Cobb Senior Center, 3900 South Main Street in Acworth, will have Armchair Travel: Beantown, USA on Feb. 22 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Participants can explore the history, famous sports teams, cuisine and more of Boston, Massachusetts, or as it is often called, "Beantown, USA." Free, but registration is required.
For more information, call 770-975-7740 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org.
Culinary Creations: Sourdough
The North Cobb Senior Center, 3900 South Main Street in Acworth, will have Culinary Creations: Sourdough on Feb. 22 from 1 to 2 p.m.
Participants can explore the history of sourdough bread and learn how to make Amish Friendship bread. Participants can also be given a bread starter mix with step-by-step instructions to make their own bread at home, as well as recipe book suggestions. Cost is $3. Registration is required.
For more information, call 770-975-7740 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org.
Aging Care Myths and Lists
The Tim D. Lee Senior Center, 3332 Sandy Plains Road in Marietta, will have Aging Care Myths and Lists on Feb. 22 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Participants can join an interactive discussion with a panel of local experts on estate planning, home care, senior placement, hospice and therapy options. Myths will be debunked and questions answered. The event is presented by Nelson Elder Care Law. Free, but registration is required.
America Rising
The West Cobb Senior Center, 4915 Dallas Highway in Powder Springs, will have America Rising on Feb. 22 from 10 to 11 a.m.
Many European composers came to North America's shores only to find America wasn't ready for European musical culture. We had music of our own, based on popular culture and the Harlem Renaissance. Participants can learn about the rise of this new Americanism in music - jazz. Free, but registration is required.
For more information, call 770-528-8200 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org.
Sip & Paint
The Senior Wellness Center, 1150 Powder Springs Street in Marietta, will have Sip & Paint on Feb. 23 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Participants can create unique art masterpieces while sipping on flavorful Hibiscus tea. The class will be led by Terri Cater and Leah Wilson with the Cobb County/UGA Extension Services. Free, but registration is required.
Taste of Italy with John
The Senior Wellness Center, 1150 Powder Springs Street in Marietta, will have two sessions of Taste of Italy with John on Feb. 24 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 to 2 p.m.
John is in the kitchen showing participants how to make unique Pasta Roses and Creamy Nutella Mouse just in time for that special Valentine meal. Samples will be provided. Cost is $11. Registration is required.
National Trading Card Day
The Tim D. Lee Senior Center, 3332 Sandy Plains Road in Marietta, will have National Trading Card Day on Feb. 24 from 11 a.m. to noon.
Do you or anyone you know have a sports card collection? In honor or National Trading Card Day, Kelly Collectibles will be presenting a history of sports trading cards. From 1880 Allen & Ginter to modern Bowman and Topps. Trading cards have increased in value and quality over the years. Light refreshments sponsored by Empower Recreational Therapy. Free, but registration is required.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.