Love and Happiness Cabaret
The Tim D. Lee Senior Center, 3332 Sandy Plains Road in Marietta, will have the Love and Happiness Cabaret on Feb. 14 from 1 to 3 p.m.
Participants can join this Valentine's Day for desserts, drinks and Cabaret. The Georgia Ensemble Theater will present Love and Happiness Cabaret featuring uplifting music and comedy. This is a fundraiser benefitting the center. Cost is $10. Registration is required.
For more information, call 770-509-4900 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org.
Using Uber
The North Cobb Senior Center, 3900 South Main Street in Acworth, will have Using Uber on Feb. 16 from 11 a.m. to noon.
With transportation ordered directly from one's smartphone and paid for automatically, Uber makes getting around the community as easy as tapping a button-literally. Participants can learn all about how to use this handy app. Free, but registration is required.
For more information, call 770-975-7740 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org.
Georgia Medicare Counseling
The Senior Wellness Center, 1150 Powder Springs Street in Marietta, will have Georgia Medicare Counseling on Feb. 16 from 9 a.m. to noon.
GeorgiaCares is a public-private partnership, administered by the Georgia Department of Human Services Division of Aging Services. GeorgiaCares provides free, unbiased information and assistance to Medicare beneficiaries and their caregivers with health and drug plans. A GeorgiaCares counselor will be onsite at the center.
Free, but registration is required. For more information, call 770-528-5355 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org.
Ted Talk: An Interview with the Queen of Creole Cuisine
The Senior Wellness Center, 1150 Powder Springs Street in Marietta, will have Ted Talk: An Interview with the Queen of Creole Cuisine on Feb. 16 from 1 to 2 p.m.
Leah Chase's New Orleans restaurant Dooky Chase changed the course of American history over gumbo and fried chicken. During the Civil Rights Movement, it was a place where white and black people came together and it continues to operate in the same spirit today. In conversation with TEDWomen Curator Pat Mitchell, the 94-year-old Queen of Creole Cuisine shares her wisdom from a lifetime of activism, speaking up and cooking. Free, but registration is required.
For more information, call 770-528-5355 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org.
Southern Soul Food
The Senior Wellness Center, 1150 Powder Springs Street in Marietta, will have Southern Soul Food on Feb. 17 from 11 a.m. to noon.
Participants can learn to cook some delicious Southern soul food. Samples will be provided. The event is presented by Terri Carter with the Cobb County UGA Extension. Free, but registration is required.
For more information, call 770-528-5355 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org.
Tech Talk: Online Grocery Shopping
The West Cobb Senior Center, 4915 Dallas Highway in Powder Springs, will have Tech Talk: Online Grocery Shopping on Feb. 17 from 10 to 11 a.m.
The days of having to trudge through the grocery aisles and choose the shortest checkout line are pretty much in the past. Participants can learn all about the options available for grocery shopping online and getting items delivered cheaply and easily. Free, but registration is required.
For more information, call 770-528-8200 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.