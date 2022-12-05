Energy Conservation. How Do I Save
Freeman Poole Senior Center, 4025 South Hurt Road in Smyrna, will have Energy Conservation. How Do I Save on Dec. 7 from 10:30 a.m. to noon.
This presentation will provide an insight into how to save energy and lower costs in our electric bills. Free, but registration is required.
For more information, call 770-801-3400 or visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/public-services/senior-services.
The Search for the Star of Bethlehem
West Cobb Senior Center, 4915 Dallas Highway in Powder Springs, will have The Search for the Star of Bethlehem on Dec. 7 from 10 to 11 a.m.
A 2nd–3rd century fresco tomb painting in the Roman catacombs provides clues for dating the Star of Bethlehem. Participants will examine all the evidences, including the astrology of the Magi, the Gospel accounts, ancient Chinese astronomy, conversations with current astronomers and the Vatican's response. Free, but registration is required.
For more information, call 770-528-8200 or visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/public-services/senior-services.
Shopping on Amazon
Freeman Poole Senior Center, 4025 South Hurt Road in Smyrna, will have Shopping on Amazon on Dec. 8 from 10 to 11 a.m.
Participants can get introduced to shopping on the popular website Amazon.com and learn how to search for products, compare prices, evaluate product reviews and learn about different Amazon’s shipping options. Free, but registration is required.
For more information, call 770-801-3400 or visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/public-services/senior-services.
Holiday Gift Basket Design Class
Freeman Poole Senior Center, 4025 South Hurt Road in Smyrna, will have Holiday Gift Basket Design Class on Dec. 9 from 10 to 11:30 a.m.
Participants can join District 4 Commissioner Monique Sheffield for this class and learn tips and tricks to design their own unique gifts just in time for the holidays. Supplies to create basket will be provided. Free, but registration is required.
For more information, call 770-801-3400 or visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/public-services/senior-services.
Jingle Bell Bash Polar Express
North Cobb Senior Center, 3900 South Main Street inside Kennworth Park in Acworth, will have Jingle Bell Bash Polar Express on Dec. 9 from 10:30 a.m. to noon.
The event is sponsored by Edwards Jones, Wikenhoffer Pine Ridge Funeral Home and Sonder Health Plans. Cost is $8. Registration is required.
For more information, call 770-975-7740 or visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/public-services/senior-services.
Oh What Fun Holiday Party
Senior Wellness Center, 1150 Powder Springs Street in Marietta, will have Oh What Fun Holiday Party on Dec. 9 from 2 to 4 p.m.
Participants can celebrate the season with holiday treats, including hot chocolate and various sweets then take part in games with the staff. Free, but registration is required.
For more information, call 770-528-5355 or visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/public-services/senior-services.
What to Do with Leftovers
Senior Wellness Center, 1150 Powder Springs Street in Marietta, will have What to Do with Leftovers on Dec. 9 from 11 a.m. to noon.
Do you over cook? Do you discard food because you don’t know what to do with it? Participants can learn what to do with leftovers. Free, but registration is required.
For more information, call 770-528-5355 or visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/public-services/senior-services.
What is Hospice? Ice Cream Social
Tim D. Lee Senior Center, 3332 Sandy Plains Road in Marietta, will have What is Hospice? Ice Cream Social on Dec. 9 from 1 to 2 p.m.
Hospice is not a place but a philosophy. Hospice aims to improve the quality of life for patient and the family. Hospice, doesn't mean giving up. Hospice means creating the best quality of life for the days, weeks and even years one has left. The event is presented by Olive Branch Hospice. Free, but registration is required.
For more information, call 770-509-4900 or visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/public-services/senior-services.
Mix Mingle and Jingle
West Cobb Senior Center, 4915 Dallas Highway in Powder Springs, will have Mix Mingle and Jingle on Dec. 9 from 2 to 4 p.m.
Participants can enjoy Christmas-themed small group activities led by center staff. Hot chocolate and cookies will be served. Cost is $5. Registration is required.
For more information, call 770-528-8200 or visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/public-services/senior-services.
