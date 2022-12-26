Food For Thought Its Mint to Be
North Cobb Senior Center, 3900 South Main Street inside Kennworth Park in Acworth, will have Food For Thought Its Mint to Be on Dec. 28 from noon to 1 p.m.
Mint is one of the easiest plants to grow. It actually tends to grow too abundantly and often needs to be potted so it doesn't take over a garden space. Participants can bring their own lunch and enjoy this flavorful discussion on all things mint. Free, but registration is required.
For more information, call 770-975-7740 or visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/public-services/senior-services.
Hot Chocolate Bingo
Tim D. Lee Senior Center, 3332 Sandy Plains Road in Marietta, will have Hot Chocolate Bingo on Dec. 28 from 1 to 3 p.m.
Participants can join a festive game of Bingo. Hot Chocolate with all the toppings will be served. This is a fundraiser event for Tim D. Lee Senior Center. Cost is $3. Registration is required. Extra cards and raffle tickets can be purchased at the event.
For more information, call 770-509-4900 or visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/public-services/senior-services.
Meditation for Senior Wellness at East Cobb Library
The East Cobb Library, 4880 Lower Roswell Road in Marietta, will have Meditation for Senior Wellness on Dec. 28 from 11 a.m. to noon.
Participants can join Library Assistant Neetu Sharma as she leads a one hour guided meditation exercise. Meditation has many health benefits which may help to improve mood, memory, energy and attention. All meditation exercises are performed from a seated position.
The event is for adults, ages 18 and up.
For more information, call 770-509-2730.
Standing Guard: Protect What You’ve Worked For
West Cobb Senior Center, 4915 Dallas Highway in Powder Springs, will have Standing Guard: Protect What You’ve Worked For on Dec. 29 from 10 to 11 a.m.
Participants can learn strategies designed to help guard valuable assets and protect pre- and post-retirement income. Discuss withdrawal strategies, anticipating rising costs, reviewing insurance/long term care protection and healthcare cost concerns. Free, but registration is required.
For more information, call 770-528-8200 or visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/public-services/senior-services.
Noon Year's Eve events at Cobb libraries
The following Cobb County libraries will have Noon Year's Eve events:
- The Switzer Library, 266 Roswell Street NE in Marietta, will have Noon Year's Eve on Dec. 29 from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Ages 11 and younger can celebrate the New Year early. THere will be crafts, games, a bubble dance party, a Pokemon scavenger hunt, photo booth, resolution wall, sensory fun and a countdown at noon with a balloon toss. Activities will be downstairs in the Youth Services Department. For more information, call 770-528-2331.
- The Vinings Library, 4290 Paces Ferry Road in Vinings, will have Noon Year's Eve on Dec. 31 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Participants can build and create with Legoes and other activities. For more information, call 770-801-5330.
- The South Cobb Regional Library, 805 Clay Road in Mableton, will have Noon Year's Eve on Dec. 31 from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Children and families can celebrate 2023 with music, crafts, stories and a special countdown to noon. Registration is not required. For more information, email Youth Services Librarian Hannah Knight at hannah.knight@cobbcounty.org.
South Cobb Regional Library to have Hot Tea Kits
THe South Cobb Regional Library, 805 Clay Road in Mableton, will have Hot Tea Kits.
January is National Hot Tea Month. Whether one is a tea connoisseur or just want a warm beverage to sip while reading a favorite book, come pick up a tea kit from the library while supplies last.
Tea kits will be available from Dec. 31 to Jan. 4 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The free kits include two individually wrapped bags of tea, which will vary from black, green, white and herbal; two individually wrapped creamers; two individually wrapped sugar packets; one paper doily; one individually wrapped stirrer; one honey stick; individually wrapped candies; and Bookmark and information sheet.
One kit per person. First come, first served. Registration is not necessary.
For more information, call Nakisha McNeal at 678-398-5828.
Volunteers needed for Rain Garden Work Days
The Cobb County Water System's Wildlife and Rain Garden needs volunteers.
Located at the Water Quality Laboratory, 662 South Cobb Drive in Marietta, this demonstration garden showcases ways one can transform their landscape into an urban/suburban sanctuary.
Upcoming workdays are Jan. 5, Jan. 12, Jan. 19, Jan. 26 and Feb. 2 from 9 to 11 a.m. There will be a quick site tour and orientation as well as basic garden training on how to install and maintain plantings.
For more information, contact Mike Kahle with the Cobb County Watershed Stewardship at water_RSVP@cobbcounty.org.
The Steven Brooks Band at The Fountain Acworth
The Fountain Acworth, 4843 N. Main Street in Acworth, will have The Steven Brooks Band on Jan. 7 at 8 p.m.
The group has grown from playing improvisational jams into a full-fledged powerhouse with a deep catalog of originals and covers.
For more information, visit
All Ages Walking Group at Sweetwater Valley Library
The Sweetwater Valley Library inside the Threadmill Complex, 5000 Austell-Powder Springs Road, Suite 100 in Austell, will have an All Ages Walking Group the first Saturday of the month at 11 a.m.
Participants can walk inside the restored halls of the Threadmill Complex. With climate control, participants can walk rain or shine.
Upcoming dates are Jan. 7, Feb. 4, March 4, April 1 and May 6 from 11 to 11:30 a.m.
For more information, call Sarah Berry or Char Leigh Roberts at 770-819-3290.
Georgia Bridal Show at Cobb Galleria Centre
Cobb Galleria Centre, 2 Galleria Parkway in the Cumberland area, will have the Georgia Bridal Show on Jan. 8 from noon to 4 p.m.
Participants can meet face to face with wedding professionals and find everything one needs in one place and in one day. There will be a fashion show at 3 p.m.
For more information, visit https://cobbgalleria.com/events/georgia-bridal-show-january-2023-2/.
Cornhole ATL Winter League starts Jan. 10
The Plaza at The Battery Atlanta, 755 Battery Avenue SE in the Cumberland area, will have the Cornhole ATL Winter League.
The seven-week winter league will start on Jan. 10 to Feb. 21. The league includes a season-ending tournament with a championship trophy and other prizes. Registration ends on Jan. 2.
For more information, visit https://cornholeatl.leaguelab.com/league/54753/details.
Crocheting and Hand Quilting for Teens
The Switzer Library, 266 Roswell Street NE in Marietta, will have Crocheting and Hand Quilting for Teens.
The program dates are Jan. 7, Jan. 21, Feb. 4, Feb. 18 and March 4 from noon to 1 p.m.
Participants, for grades 6-12, will learn steps for crocheting/hand quilting and may walk away with a finished product at the end of the sessions. No experience necessary. All materials will be provided. The program will be led by Cassandra Kennedy.
For more information, visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/library/events/crocheting-and-hand-quilting-teens or call the Switzer Teen Room at 770-528-2379.
Compost Workday
Help restore the Wildlife & Rain Garden’s compost area that sat idle since March 2020.
The Cobb County Water System aims to reestablish three composting techniques - triple bin, passive block bin and round cage - to convert two years of vegetative waste into nutritious soil amendments. All tools are provided. No experience necessary.
Workdays are Jan. 10 and Feb. 14 from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Cobb County Water Quality Lab, 662 South Cobb Drive in Marietta.
For more information, call the Cobb County Watershed Stewardship Program at 770-528-1482 or email water_rsvp@cobbcounty.org.
Positive Discipline Workshops with Connected Corrections
The Switzer Library, 266 Roswell Street NE in Marietta, has partnered with Shanna-kay Arellano to present her Positive Discipline workshops for a series of six sessions.
The dates are Jan. 10, Jan. 17, Jan. 24, Jan. 31, Feb. 7 and Feb. 14. The workshops, from 6 to 7 p.m., will cover a different topic in each session. Some of the topics include:
- What do you want for your children?
- What is positive discipline? Kind and firm.
- Natural and logical consequences.
- Focusing on solutions through family meetings.
The series is free, but space is limited. Register at https://bit.ly/3hMbE3s.
For more information, contact Adult Services Librarian Sindee Wooley at 770-528-2320.
"I have a Dream" Collage workshop for Teens
The Switzer Library, 266 Roswell Street NE in Marietta, will have "I have a Dream" Collage workshop for Teens on Jan. 12 from 4 p.m.
Teens can in celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day join the Switzer Teen Makerspace to create their own "I have a dream" themed collage. Materials will be provided.
Contact the Switzer Teen Room at 770 528-8379.
Mable House Fibers Fellowship begins Jan. 13
The Mable House Arts Center, 5239 Floyd Road in Mableton, will have the Fibers Fellowship every second and fourth Friday, beginning Jan. 13 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Participants can bring their crochet, knitting, sewing or weaving projects to work alongside and chat with fellow fiber crafters. Light refreshments will occasionally be provided, but group members are encouraged to bring snacks to share.
This is a free social group, but registration is required.
