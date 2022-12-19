Dementia Friends
North Cobb Senior Center, 3900 South Main Street inside Kennworth Park in Acworth, will have Dementia Friends on Dec. 15 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Participants can learn about Dementia, get tips for one-to-one interactions and be prepared to support someone who is living with dementia. The event is presented by Comforting Arms. Free, but registration is required.
For more information, call 770-975-7740 or visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/public-services/senior-services.
Healthy 12 Days of Nutrition
North Cobb Senior Center, 3900 South Main Street inside Kennworth Park in Acworth, will have Healthy 12 Days of Nutrition on Dec. 15 from 1 to 2 p.m.
Participants can learn tips to stay healthy throughout the hoilday season and ringing in 2023. Free, but registration is required.
For more information, call 770-975-7740 or visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/public-services/senior-services.
GeorgiaCares Medicare Counseling
Senior Wellness Center, 1150 Powder Springs Street in Marietta, will have GeorgiaCares Medicare Counseling on Dec. 15 from 9 a.m. to noon.
GeorgiaCares is a public-private partnership, administered by the Georgia Department of Human Services Division of Aging Services. GeorgiaCares provides free, unbiased information and assistance to Medicare beneficiaries and their caregivers with health and drug plans. A GeorgiaCares counselor will be onsite at the center. Free, but registration is required.
For more information, call 770-528-5355 or visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/public-services/senior-services.
Ask The Expert Medicare Questions
Tim D. Lee Senior Center, 3332 Sandy Plains Road in Marietta, will have Ask The Expert Medicare Questions on Dec. 16 from 10 a.m. to noon.
Do you have questions about Medicare? Participants can call the center to schedule a 15-minute appointment. The event is presented by Senior Benefits of Georgia. Free, but registration is required.
For more information, call 770-509-4900 or visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/public-services/senior-services.
Christmas Light Scavenger Hunt
West Cobb Senior Center, 4915 Dallas Highway in Powder Springs, will have Christmas Light Scavenger Hunt is Dec. 17 from 6 to 8 p.m.
Participants can hop in a car and celebrate the holiday season with this festive scavenger hunt. Stop by the center to pick up the list, drive out around the area and take a picture of everything one can find from the list. Those that complete the list will receive a holiday prize. Hot chocolate and cookies courtesy of Cobb PARKS. Free, but registration is required.
For more information, call 770-528-8200 or visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/public-services/senior-services.
Look out for the Grinch
Tim D. Lee Senior Center, 3332 Sandy Plains Road in Marietta, will have Look out for the Grinch on Dec. 19 from 11 a.m. to noon.
While most people are good at heart, sadly, there are some who are not and might try to take one's identity, money and even their house Be aware of these ‘Grinches’ and learn what one can do to protect their good name, money and property. Light refreshments will be served. The event is presented by The Maxwell Adventure Team of Century 21 Connect Realty and Oasis Senior Advisors. Free, but registration is required.
For more information, call 770-509-4900 or visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/public-services/senior-services.
White Elephant Gift Exchange
West Cobb Senior Center, 4915 Dallas Highway in Powder Springs, will have at White Elephant Gift Exchange on Dec. 19 from 1 to 2 p.m.
Also known as a Yankee Swap or Dirty Santa, a white elephant gift exchange is a popular holiday event where guests grab, swap and steal, all in an effort to get the best or weirdest gift they can end up with at the end of the exchange. Participants must bring one wrapped awesome, funny, campy or weird gift. No gifts over $15. Free, but registration is required.
For more information, call 770-528-8200 or visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/public-services/senior-services.
Trip: Strand Theater - Its A Wonderful Life Movie
North Cobb Senior Center, 3900 South Main Street inside Kennworth Park in Acworth, will have Trip: Strand Theater - Its A Wonderful Life Movie on Dec. 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Participants can take a trip to the historic Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theater to view the classic "It's A Wonderful Life" holiday feel good movie. Cost is $10 pay for your ticket at the door. Snacks and drinks on your own. Registration is required.
For more information, call 770-975-7740 or visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/public-services/senior-services.
