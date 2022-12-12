Taking Charge of Your Personal Safety
North Cobb Senior Center, 3900 South Main Street inside Kennworth Park in Acworth, will have Taking Charge of Your Personal Safety on Dec. 12 from 1 to 2 p.m.
Participants can join a discussion on crime trends in Cobb County, as well as ways to improve personal safety skills. The event is presented by the Cobb County Police Community Affairs Division. Free, but registration is required.
For more information, call 770-975-7740 or visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/public-services/senior-services.
Holiday Craft Fair
Tim D. Lee Senior Center, 3332 Sandy Plains Road in Marietta, will have Holiday Craft Fair on Dec. 12 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The craft fair will feature talented local crafters selling their beautiful creations. Participants can find the perfect gift for everyone on their holiday shopping list. Free, but registration is required.
For more information, call 770-509-4900 or visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/public-services/senior-services.
Culinary Creations: Holiday Cookies
North Cobb Senior Center, 3900 South Main Street inside Kennworth Park in Acworth, will have Culinary Creations: Holiday Cookies on Dec. 13 from 1 to 2 p.m.
Cookies play an integral part of the holidays. Baking, decorating and giving cookies as gifts have become a tradition in many households. In this class participants will learn about holiday cookies from around the world, play a matching game and learn how to make Polish Kolaczki cookies. Cost is $3. Registration is required.
For more information, call 770-975-7740 or visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/public-services/senior-services.
Hospice Myths vs Facts
North Cobb Senior Center, 3900 South Main Street inside Kennworth Park in Acworth, will have Hospice Myths vs Facts on Dec. 13 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Hospice care has been gaining significant traction after countless studies have documented its notable benefits. However, there are still a lot of misconceptions about hospice care from patients, families and caregivers alike. Participants can learn the truth about hospice and help dispel the stigma that surrounds this important service. The event is presented by Compassus Hospice. Free, but registration is required.
For more information, call 770-975-7740 or visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/public-services/senior-services.
Bow-tiful
Senior Wellness Center, 1150 Powder Springs Street in Marietta, will have Bow-tiful on Dec. 13 from 10 to noon.
Participants can up their holiday gift wrapping game by creating easy, festive holiday bows. Supply list available at the front desk. Snacks and a light beverage will be provided. Cost is $5. This activity is not eligible for online registration. Participants will need to contact the center.
For more information, call 770-528-5355 or visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/public-services/senior-services.
Wrapping up the Holidays
Freeman Poole Senior Center, 4025 South Hurt Road in Smyrna, will have Wrapping up the Holidays on Dec. 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The event, sponsored by Atherton Place, will help participants with all their present preparations. A maximum of 10 gifts will be wrapped, bowed and set with a pretty name tag. Free, but registration is required.
For more information, call 770-801-3400 or visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/public-services/senior-services.
Hot Chocolate Bar
Freeman Poole Senior Center, 4025 South Hurt Road in Smyrna, will have a Hot Chocolate Bar on Dec. 14 from 10:30 a.m. to noon.
Sponsored by DelMar Gardens of Smyrna, participants can customize their cup of chocolate with marshmallow, whipped cream, mint and more. Cost is $3. This activity is not eligible for online registration. Participants will need to contact the center.
For more information, call 770-801-3400 or visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/public-services/senior-services.
Italian Holiday Cassata Cake
Senior Wellness Center, 1150 Powder Springs Street in Marietta, will have Italian Holiday Cassata Cake on Dec. 14 from 2 to 4 p.m.
Participants can join Chef John and Patty and learn how to make Cassata cakes. In this interactive class, participants will be making their own mini-Cassata cake, participating in holiday fun and have a chance to have their name drawn for a giveaway. Cost $15. Registration is required.
For more information, call 770-528-5355 or visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/public-services/senior-services.
Holiday Carol-oke Party
Tim D. Lee Senior Center, 3332 Sandy Plains Road in Marietta, will have Holiday Carol-oke Party on Dec. 14 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Participants can warm up their pipes for a fun and festive Holiday Karaoke Party. Lunch will be a Baked Potato Bar with all the trimmings. Participants can let loose with some holiday harmonies and some favorite tunes from the 50s, 60s and 70s. Cost is $8. Registration is required.
For more information, call 770-509-4900 or visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/public-services/senior-services.
