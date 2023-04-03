Tiny Spaces Storage Hacks
The West Cobb Senior Center, 4915 Dallas Highway in Powder Springs, will have Tiny Spaces Storage Hacks on April 6 from 11 a.m. to noon.
Participants can find storage space for their overflowing utensils, potholders, plastic wraps and more by learning to utilize lazy susans and implementing ideas on how to get small spaces organized for maximum function at minimal cost. Free, but registration is required.
For more information, call 770-528-8200 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org.
AARP Smart Driver Course
The North Cobb Senior Center, 3900 South Main Street in Acworth, will have AARP Smart Driver Course on April 6 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Participants should bring a lunch and their AARP card, if a member, for check-in. Participants should also check with their insurance agent about a possible discount for taking this class.
Cost is $20 AARP members, $25 non-members. Participants pay the instructor the day of class. Registration is required.
Blue Zones
The Senior Wellness Center, 1150 Powder Springs Street in Marietta, will have Blue Zones on April 6 from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.
Blue Zones are areas in the world where communitis live the longest and healthiest. Participants can learn what those areas do different compared to others and how to incorporate those activities into one's daily life. The presentation will be Keith Mazonkey with Cobb County Human Resources. Free, but registration is required.
For more information, call 770-528-5355 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org.
Easter Scavenger Hunt
The North Cobb Senior Center, 3900 South Main Street in Acworth, will have an Easter Scavenger Hunt on April 6 from 1 to 2 p.m.
This is a fun scavenger hunt based on the Clue board game. Using the process of elimination, participants will work together to solve a mystery and be rewarded with a sweet treat. Free, but registration is required.
Dementia Friends
The North Cobb Senior Center, 3900 South Main Street in Acworth, will have Dementia Friends on April 10 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Become a "Dementia Friend" by learning about simple things one can do to support a loved one living with the condition. There will be a basic medical overview of dementia and the dementia experience, plus some tips for communicating with a loved one who has this disorder. Free, but registration is required.
Orange You Grapefruit?
The Senior Wellness Center, 1150 Powder Springs Street in Marietta, will have Orange You Grapefruit? on April 10 from 1 to 2 p.m.
Participants can join Division Director Jobcy Alexander as she shares interesting facts and ways vitamin C nurtures and benefits one's health, inside and out. Free, but registration is required.
For more information, call 770-528-5355 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org.
Hearing Health Seminar/Screening
The North Cobb Senior Center, 3900 South Main Street in Acworth, will have a Hearing Health Seminar/Screening on April 10 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
A hearing deficit has so many implications as it relates to overall health - such as cognitive decline, balance issues, diabetes and more. Participants can join representatives from Georgia Hearing Air Factory Outlet for a discussion on navigating the challenges of hearing loss. The event is free, but registration is required. Complimentary hearing screenings will also be available by appointment only.
Driver Safety
The West Cobb Senior Center, 4915 Dallas Highway in Powder Springs, will have Driver Safety on April 10 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Participants can learn safe driving strategies and techniques to help them stay in control behind the wheel. This event is led by Officer Justice from the Cobb County Police Department. Free, but registration is required.
For more information, call 770-528-8200 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org.
Carving with Kevin
The Tim D. Lee Senior Center, 3332 Sandy Plains Road in Marietta, will have Carving with Kevin on April 11 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Participants will need one good sharp paring knife, a small cutting board, three medium-size firm tomatoes, 8 large fresh radishes, two medium-size fresh beets or purple tip turnips, 1 bunch of large bulb scallions/green onions, 2 red onions and 1 red, yellow or orange bell peppers. Cost $5 fee payable to instructor. Registration is required.
For more information, call 770-509-4900 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org.
