Armchair Travel: Discover India
The North Cobb Senior Center, 3900 South Main Street in Acworth, will have Armchair Travel: Discover India on April 27 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Participants can "travel" to India for an in-depth look at the country's history, unique culture and cuisine. Free, but registration is required.
Game Show Afternoon: Who Wants to Be A Millionaire?
The North Cobb Senior Center, 3900 South Main Street in Acworth, will have Game Show Afternoon: Who Wants to Be A Millionaire? on April 27 from 1 to 2 p.m.
Based on the television game, participants will work as a group to answer a series of multiple-choice questions that increase in difficulty. Free, but registration is required.
April Showers Bring Trivia Powers
The Senior Wellness Center, 1150 Powder Springs Street in Marietta, will have April Showers Bring Trivia Powers on April 27 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Participants can test their knowledge of the 1960s as well as some random everyday fun facts. Free, but registration is required.
For more information, call 770-528-5355 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org.
April Taste of Italy with John
The Senior Wellness Center, 1150 Powder Springs Street in Marietta, will have two sessions of April Taste of Italy with John on April 28
Sessions will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m. or 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.
John will be in the kitchen showing participants how to make Fried Deviled Eggs. He will also be making a Stuffed Pepper Casserole. Samples will be provided. Cost is $11. Registration is required.
For more information, call 770-528-5355 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org.
Ask the Expert - Medicare Questions
The Tim D. Lee Senior Center, 3332 Sandy Plains Road in Marietta, will have Ask the Expert - Medicare Questions on April 28 from 10 a.m. to noon.
Do you have questions about Medicare? Call the center to schedule a 15-minute appointment with a Medicare Expert. The event is presented by Senior Benefits. Free, but registration is required.
Spring Chicken Run 5K & Festival is April 29
The Spring Chicken Run 5K & Festival will be April 29 at 7 a.m. in historic downtown Powder Springs.
The race, benefitting Sweetwater Mission, is a loop course starting in downtown, proceeding west along Dallas-Powder Springs Road, connecting with the Lucile Trail before joining the Silver Comet Trail before continuing back through downtown and ending at Town Square. Digital chip timing will be provided by ORION Racing for accurate and real-time results. The race will be held rain or shine.
For more information, visit https://www.springchickenrun.com/.
Spring Downtown Classic Car Cruise
The City of Acworth will have the spring Downtown Classic Car Cruise on April 29 from 3 to 8 p.m. at Logan Farm Park, 4405 Cherokee Street in Acworth.
The Lake City Cruisers partner with the City and the downtown Acworth merchants to hold these free events. A $5 entry fee is requested for all vehicles in the cruise. All proceeds go to the Horizon Field, an all-inclusive special needs sports facility in Acworth.
For more information, visit https://acworthtourism.org/events/acworth-spring-classic-car-cruise/.
Biscuits & Baskets: Family Disc Golf Day is April 29
Kennesaw United Methodist Church, 1801 Ben King Road in Kennesaw, will have the first-ever Biscuits & Baskets: Family Disc Golf Day on April 29 from 9 to 11 a.m.
Participants can form a team and compete in a five-man team Texas Scramble style nine-hole disc golf competition. The event is open to all ages. Participants should bring their own discs. The entry fee is $20 per person, including a biscuit.
This is not a PGDA-sanctioned tournament. There will be prizes and competitions within the nine rounds of disc golf. To register, visit https://www.kennesawumc.org/biscuitsbaskets.
For more information, call 770-428-1543.
Kennesaw MountainFest is April 29
The inaugural Kennesaw MountainFest will be April 29 at Kennesaw Mountain High School, 1898 Kennesaw Due West Road in Kennesaw.
There will be live musical entertainment, food, fun for the kids and craft offerings from local vendors.
For more information, visit http://www.kennesawmountainfest.com or call 770-714-2026.
Spring Jonquil Festival is April 29-30
The Smyrna Spring Jonquil Festival, presented by Superior Plumbing, will be April 29-30 on the Smyrna Village Green, 200 Village Green Circle in Smyrna.
Hours are April 29 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and April 30 from noon to 5 p.m.
The free admission event will feature over 150 arts and crafts booths, over 10 food booths, a live entertainment stage, beer gardens and various children's activities.
Artisans from all over the southeast feature their own handmade crafts, paintings, clothing, furniture and jewelry. The festival foods will include cotton candy, candy apples, corn dogs, hand-dipped ice cream, snow cones, polish sausage, chicken sandwich and BBQ. The huge interactive area includes big and small inflatable activities and sand art.
For more information, visit https://www.smyrnaga.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/22598/953?curm=4&cury=2023.
Adult Field Day in Acworth
The Acworth Parks, Recreation, and Community Resource Department will have an Adult Field Day on april 29 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Logan Farm Park, 4405 Cherokee Street in Acworth.
Teams of four to six will compete in a variety of throwback challenges and games. Spectators are welcome to watch teams relive the glory days by competing in relay races, obstacle courses, stein hold races and team flip cup. Red Top Brewhouse will be on site with food and drinks. All participants will receive swag items and our top three teams will win prizes.
For more information, visit http://www.acworthparksandrec.org/.
Austell to have 2023 Bloomin’ Fest
The 2023 Bloomin' Fest spring festival, presented in partnership with the City of Austell, will be April 29 at Legion Park, 5514 Austell-Powder Springs Road in Austell.
There will be live music, stage performances from local and professional artists, various food trucks including nachos, hot dogs, sno-cones, BBQ, Italian ice, funnel cakes and smoked turkey legs. Arts and crafts vendors will provide unique hand-crafted items. Children can enjoy face painting, bouncy houses, game trucks, arts and crafts, giant bubbles and puzzles.
Attendees can bring lawn chairs. No outside food or pets allowed.
The event is free. Part of the proceeds from the event will benefit House of Artists Foundation, a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization focused on providing opportunities for autistic artists.
The event is managed by Ricketts Rhodes Events. For more information, visit rickettsrhodes.com or call 404-954-2576.
Music in the Park is April 30
Music in the Park, sponsored by Wellstar Health System, will be April 30 from 4 to 6 p.m. at East Cobb Park, 3322 Roswell Road in Marietta.
For more information, visit https://www.eastcobbpark.org/calendar/.
Dragon Boat Festival is May 6
The Acworth Dragon Boat Festival will take place May 6 at Dallas Landing Park in Acworth to support Loving Arms Cancer Outreach.
These festivals are fun-filled days for all ages featuring corporate and community teams racing in 46-foot-long ornamental dragon boats. Race day combines various cultural activities with food and fun for spectators and participants.
For more information, visit www.acworthdragonboatfest.com.
Smoke on the Lake BBQ Festival
The North Cobb Rotary Club, City of Acworth and the Acworth Business Association partner each year to bring the Smoke on the Lake BBQ Festival.
This event will be held May 12-13 at Logan Farm Park in Acworth. All proceeds from this event are distributed amongst several local charities.
This two-day event features a concert under the stars on May 12 and a BBQ competition on May 13. Teams from all over the Southeast compete in professional and amateur divisions to see who will take home the title. For a small fee, attendees can taste their way through some of the best BBQ in the Southeast.
For more information, visit www.smokeonthelake.org.
Acworth's Memorial Day Ceremony
A ceremony to honor those who have given their lives in service to the country will be held on May 27 at 10 a.m. in Cauble Park at Patriots Point in Acworth.
Veterans and current servicemen will pay tribute to brave men and women who have fought and died for the nation.
Engraved pavers dedicated to those who have served in the armed forces that were purchased since the previous Veterans Day will be presented at the event.
Daddy Daughter Date Night is June 10
Daddy Daughter Date Night will come back to Tanyard Creek Overlook in Acworth on June 10 from 6 to 8 p.m.
This special event is the perfect night out for girls up to 14 years of age and their dad or adult male chaperone. Attendees will create precious memories while enjoying an elegant dinner and some evening entertainment.
Concert on the Green: A Juneteenth Celebration
Logan Farm Park in Acworth will have Concert on the Green: A Juneteenth Celebration on July 17.
This concert is held in observance of June 19, 1865 when the last African American slaves held in Confederate states were finally freed by the Union army. The City of Acworth invites the whole community to bring blankets and folding chairs.
Rock Painting
The North Cobb Senior Center, 3900 South Main Street in Acworth, will have Rock Painting on May 1 from 1 to 2 p.m.
Cost is $1. Registration is required.
Coffee with a Cop
The Tim D. Lee Senior Center, 3332 Sandy Plains Road in Marietta, will have Coffee with a Cop on May 1 from 10 to 11 a.m.
Join Ofc. Justice for coffee and conversation. Presented by Cobb County Police Department. Free, but registration is required.
Retirement Income and Leaving a Legacy
The C. Freeman Poole Senior Center, 4025 South Hurt Road in Smyrna, will have Retirement Income and Leaving a Legacy on May 2 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Participants can learn strategies they should know to maximize their income in retirement and leave as much as possible to their heirs.
The event, presented by Nolan Jetter of Edward Jones, is free. Registration is required.
For more information, call 770-801-3400 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org.
Medicare: Beyond The Basics
The North Cobb Senior Center, 3900 South Main Street in Acworth, will have Medicare: Beyond The Basics on May 2 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Free, but registration is required.
Ayurveda Cooking Workshop
The Tim D. Lee Senior Center, 3332 Sandy Plains Road in Marietta, will have Ayurveda Cooking Workshop from May 3-10 from 11 a.m. to noon.
What is Ayurveda? This presentation will teach holistic science of Ayurveda from ancient India. Presented by a Ayurvedic Wellness Counsellor. Cost $10 payable to instructor. Registration is required.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.