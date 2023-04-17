Active Shooter Seminar
The North Cobb Senior Center, 3900 South Main Street in Acworth, will have an Active Shooter Seminar on April 20 from 10 a.m. to noon.
Participants can join the Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events Course, which was designed and built on the Avoid, Deny, Defend Strategy. This program provides strategies, guidance and a proven plan for suriving an active shooter event. There will be a discussion on response options, medical issues and potential drills. The event is presented by the Cobb County Police Community Affairs Division. Free, but registration is required.
GeorgiaCares Medicare Counseling
The Senior Wellness Center, 1150 Powder Springs Street in Marietta, will have GeorgiaCares Medicare Counseling on April 20 from 9 a.m. to noon.
GeorgiaCares is a public-private partnership, administered by the Georgia Department of Human Services Division of Aging Services. GeorgiaCares provides free, unbiased information and assistance to Medicare beneficiaries and their caregivers with health and drug plans. A GeorgiaCares counselor will be onsite at the center. Free, but registration is required.
Film on Friday
The North Cobb Senior Center, 3900 South Main Street in Acworth, will have Film on Friday on April 21 from noon to 2:30 p.m.
The film is a celebration of the life and music of Whitney Houston, one of the greatest female R&B pop vocalists of all time. Free, but registration is required.
Staying Fit and Safe on Cobb County Trails
The North Cobb Senior Center, 3900 South Main Street in Acworth, will have Staying Fit and Safe on Cobb County Trails on April 24 from 1 to 2 p.m.
Participants can learn about the Cobb County Emergency Locator Marker project, which provides trail markers at every quarter mile on Cobb County's Trail System. These trail markers are important for emergency dispatchers to quickly direct emergency responders to a location on a trail where a physical address might not exist. This event is presented by the Cobb County Police Department Community Affairs Division. Free, but registration is required.
Movie Monday
The Senior Wellness Center, 1150 Powder Springs Street in Marietta, will have Movie Monday on April 24 from 1 to 3 p.m.
The movie is a true story of a young girl selling corn on the streets of rural Uganda whose world rapidly changes when she is introduced to the game of chess. Free, but registration is required.
Morning Tea Book Club
The Senior Wellness Center, 1150 Powder Springs Street in Marietta, will have the Morning Tea Book Club on April 24 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
The club meets for a lively book discussion on the fourth Monday of each month. It is led by Steven Valentine from the Stratton Library. Copies of the current book in print may be checked-out at the front desk. Participants should bring a laptop, iPad or tablet to download an electronic version. Participants must have a valid Cobb County Library card to download. The April book is "The Last Thing He Told Me" by Laura Dave. Free, but registration is required.
Crafting Corner: Spring Showers Door Decor
The North Cobb Senior Center, 3900 South Main Street in Acworth, will have Crafting Corner: Spring Showers Door Decor on April 25 from 1 to 2 p.m.
Participants can make a unique April Shower door decor with tissue paper, ribbon and paint. Free, but registration is required.
Felix Mendelssohn: A Classicist Trapped in a Romantic World
The West Cobb Senior Center, 4915 Dallas Highway in Powder Springs, will have Felix Mendelssohn: A Classicist Trapped in a Romantic World on April 26 from 10 to 11 a.m.
Felix Mendelssohn lived in the wrong century. His music was "too perfect" for the Romantic Revolutionaries. It didn't possess enough angst for them. Participants will listen to some of his most important compositions and discuss his importance in the rediscovery of Johann Sebastian Bach. Free, but registration is required.
For more information, call 770-528-8200 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org.
Culinary Creations: Slow Cookers
The North Cobb Senior Center, 3900 South Main Street in Acworth, will have Culinary Creations: Slow Cookers on April 26 from 1 to 2 p.m.
While the slow cooker was initially used for soups and stews, it has evolved into a versatile cooking implement. Participants can hear about slow cooking's history and learn how to make some new dishes. Cost $3. Registration is required.
Blue Zones
The Senior Wellness Center, 1150 Powder Springs Street in Marietta, will have Cobb Library Services on April 26 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Participants can learn about services offered by the Cobb County libraries from Librarian Patricia Ball of the Stratton Library. Free, but registration is required.
