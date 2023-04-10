Planning Your Future
The North Cobb Senior Center, 3900 South Main Street in Acworth, will have Planning Your Future on April 12 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Participants can learn how proper planning and having the essential documents in place can reduce costs, alleviate stress and provide ongoing legal and financial protection for themselves and their loved ones. The event is presented by Orcutt Law Offices. Free, but registration is required.
For more information, call 770-975-7740 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org.
A Second 19th Century Radical: Franz Liszt
The West Cobb Senior Center, 4915 Dallas Highway in Powder Springs, will have A Second 19th Century Radical: Franz Liszt on April 12 from 10 to 11 a.m.
The early 19th century was a period of radical experimentation in music. Two figures stood out. Participants will look at Franz Liszt through his music as well as his influence on the future of music. Free, but registration is required.
For more information, call 770-528-8200 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org.
Peace of Mind Checklist
The West Cobb Senior Center, 4915 Dallas Highway in Powder Springs, will have a Peace of Mind Checklist on April 14 from 10 to 11 a.m.
Mayes-Ward Dobbins Funeral Home will lead this discussion about documents every person needs including wills, power of attorney, Georgia directive healthcare and pre-planning documents. Free, but registration is required.
For more information, call 770-528-8200 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org.
Spruce Up Your Spring
The North Cobb Senior Center, 3900 South Main Street in Acworth, will have Spruce Up Your Spring on April 17 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Participants can pamper themselves and join representatives from Mary Kay Cosmetics and Skin Care to learn easy techniques to keep one's skin soft and smooth, while keeping makeup light and bright. Free, but registration is required.
For more information, call 770-975-7740 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org.
Disaster Response
The Senior Wellness Center, 1150 Powder Springs Street in Marietta, will have Disaster Response on April 17 from 10 to 11:30 a.m.
Although disasters affect everyone, older adults can be at greater risk due to disabilities, isolation and disruptions in health care. Participants can prepare now to protect themselves, their loved ones and their home. The presentation will be given by Officer Michael Justice with the Cobb County Police Department. Free, but registration is required.
For more information, call 770-528-5355 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org.
Dementia Friends
The Senior Wellness Center, 1150 Powder Springs Street in Marietta, will have Dementia Friends on April 18 from 10 to 11:30 a.m.
Become a "Dementia Friend" by learning about simple things one can do to support a loved one living with the condition. There will be a basic medical overview of dementia and the dementia experience, plus some tips for communicating with a loved one who has this disorder. Free, but registration is required.
For more information, call 770-528-5355 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org.
