Cobb County Government, U.S. Veterans Affairs and the Georgia Department of Veterans Services will present an event to honor women veterans on Nov. 6.
The event, from 1 to 3 p.m., will be held at the Jim Miller Park Event Center in Marietta.
For more information, call 770-528-3318.
