Erin's Hope for Friends will have Harmonies for Hope, a virtual concert and auction featuring Band X, on March 20 at 7 p.m.
Tickets are currently on sale at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/harmonies-for-hope-virtual-concert-and-auction-tickets-139718402503. They will also honor all tickets purchased for the postponed Tinsel and Tunes event.
EHFF is a nonprofit 501(c)3 with the mission to create lasting relationships through joyful interactions for teens and young adults on the autism spectrum. It was born out of the tragic loss of Erin Horst, a vibrant teen with Asperger's Syndrome.
EHFF was incorporated in 2014, launched e's Club in Alpharetta in 2016 and opened a second site in Acworth in 2018. The clubs are the only centers of their kind in the U.S., where teens ages 12-18 and young adults ages 18-24, can meet to socialize, play games together, create art projects and participate in structured group activities. The clubs offer weekly social gatherings, a structured calendar of events, and a wide range of experiences.
Virtual concert participants can stream Atlanta's party band directly to their living room and rock out while helping out e's Club, battle the band during the auction and bid on some unique items and experiences via Handbid.
All funds raised will go towards e's Club programs and help the organization to re-open doors. All contributions are tax-deductible.
The live stream link will be sent directly to a registered email address.
For more information, email info@erinshopeforfriends.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.