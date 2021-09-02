Greater Community Church of God in Christ, at 406 Roswell Street in Marietta, announced that it has postponed the 10th Anniversary and Episcopal Banquet for Bishop Matthew L. Brown. The banquet, originally scheduled for Oct. 4, has been moved to Feb. 28, 2022.
The banquet will be held at the Renaissance Concourse Atlanta Hotel, located at One Hartsfield Center Parkway. The gathering reception begins at 5:45 p.m. and the banquet begins promptly 7 p.m.
“Out of an abundance of caution, in consistency with our COVID-19 Strategy and after consultation with Greater Community’s Medical Advisory Team, we have decided to reschedule the Episcopal Banquet until next year,” said Bishop Brown, Senior Pastor of Greater Community Church.
Bishop Brown will be celebrating his 10th year of pastoral ministry at Greater Community Church as well as his elevation to the sacred office of Bishop in the Church of God in Christ. He was appointed as the Jurisdictional Prelate of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
Greater Community Church anticipates friends and well-wishers from across the country to attend the celebration. The banquet will be highlighted by a keynote address by Bishop J. Drew Sheard, Presiding Bishop of the Churches of God in Christ, Worldwide.
For more information or to purchase tickets, contact the church office at 770-590-8510 or visit www.greatercommunitycogic.org.
