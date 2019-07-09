The West Cobb Regional Library, 1750 Dennis Kemp Lane in Kennesaw, will have "Welcome Wildlife: Building a Backyard Sanctuary for Wild Birds, Bees and Butterflies" on Monday at 7 p.m.
This free environmental education program is offered by Smith-Gilbert Gardens in Kennesaw, a 16-acre City of Kennesaw botanical garden located on Pine Mountain Road.
Mark Wolfe, environmental education and communications manager of the Gardens, will lead the program.
To register or for more information, call 770-528-4699 or visit www.cobbcat.org.
