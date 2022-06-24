Grab your tickets to the following concerts at Cobb's Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre, 5239 Floyd Road SW in Mableton:

  • June 25, Taylor Dayne.
  • June 26, The Wade Ford Concert Series featuring Brian Culbertson and Gerald Albright.
  • July 1, The 2022 Nothin But Soul Tour featuring Van Fields Stylistics "Revue"/The Dells "Revue."
  • July 2-3, The Wade Ford Concert Series featuring Rakim, KRS-One, Big Daddy Kane, Slick Rick and Chubb Rock.
  • July 9, The Wade Ford Concert Series featuring Boney James and Norman Brown.
  • July 16, The Wade Ford Concert Series featuring Brian McKnight.
  • July 17, The Legendary Tour with Earthquake featuring Donnell Rawlings.
  • July 23, An Evening Of R&B: Dru Hill & Raheem Devaughn.
  • July 24, Stokley and Angie Stone.
  • July 29, Latin Explosion Homage To Santana featuring Jon Secada and Luis Alas.
  • July 30, The Wade Ford Concert Series featuring Jeffrey Osborne and Freddie Jackson.
  • Aug. 6, The Wade Ford Concert Series featuring Jonathan Butler, Najee and Ken Ford.
  • Aug. 13, The Wade Ford Concert Series featuring Babyface.
  • Aug. 20, An Evening Of Soul featuring Musiq Soulchild and Chrisette Michele.
  • Aug. 21, An Evening With Legendary Bands featuring WAR and Ohio Players.
  • Aug. 27, The Wade Ford Concert Series featuring Damien Escobar, Eric Darius and Jeff Bradshaw.
  • Aug. 28, Motown & Philly's Greatest Hits featuring The Soul Knights and Greg Hill.

Participants can dine at outdoor tables or sit theater-style on the lawn. Participants can bring food for a picnic or buy concession on site.

Purchase tickets at https://www.ticketmaster.com/venue/115323?_ga=2.246645316.112530564.1504017803-30536054.1490889429.

