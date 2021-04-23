The North Cobb Regional Library, 3535 Old 41 Highway in Kennesaw, will have a Poetry Reading: Evening in the Amphitheater on Monday from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
During this celebration, participants can recite a poem they love, create a blackout or erasure poem to read aloud or just enjoy the show as others share the beauty and power of poetry. The event is for adults and mature teenagers.
The event's rain date is May 3.
For more information or to register, visit cobbcat.org/calendar.
