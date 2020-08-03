National Night Out Against Crime, a nationally-celebrated community and law enforcement effort, is usually celebrated the first Tuesday of August annually.
The Riverside/Austell community will host its celebration Tuesday with a movie on the lawn at Parkview Apartments, 360 Riverside Parkway in Austell. Gates will open at 7 p.m. and the movie will start at 8 p.m.
This year's event will respect social distancing and free masks will be given to attendants. Blankets, lawn chairs or beach towels are encouraged. In addition to the movie, there will be complimentary beverages, school supplies, Census reminders and take home gifts.
For more information, contact Monica DeLancy at 770-369-6531.
