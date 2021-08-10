Six Flags Over Georgia is celebrating its longest summer season in decades this August with Endless Summer Thrills and a brand-new food and beer festival.
The park is also hosting an in-person hiring fair for Fright Fest, which is returning this September after a one-year absence.
Six Flags will offer more days of fun this summer with added operating days through Labor Day, an added benefit for members and season pass holders. Guests can enjoy a selection of fan-favorite coasters and thrill rides available from Monday-Thursday, Aug. 9-Sept. 6. The park’s full attraction offerings, including Hurricane Harbor, will be available each weekend.
Six Flags will support local Atlanta-area breweries, food trucks and live entertainers with the first Brews & Bites Festival each Friday and Saturday through Sept. 4. The festival will take place Fridays from 6 to 10 p.m. and Saturdays from 1 to 7p.m. Six Flags is also currently looking for unique, local food truck vendors to be a part of the festival. Interested applicants should visit www.sixflags.com/overgeorgia to apply.
National Scare Day is Aug. 14 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The park will conduct live in-park auditions where applicants will be able to show off their creepiest scare acting skills inside of one of the park’s haunted houses. The park is seeking 200 scare actors with positions paying up to $15 an hour. Scare actor applicants must be at least 16 years of age and should text SCARE to 220-MONSTER to apply ahead of time. The park is also seeking to fill a variety of other roles, including make-up artists, haunted house supervisors, food and beverage team members and rides team members. Interested applicants should visit www.sixflags.com/overgeorgia/jobs.
Six Flags continues to offer special Season Pass pricing. Season Passes include free parking, unlimited visits and access throughout 2021.
For more information, visit www.sixflags.com.
