Get your nature on at the Chattahoochee Nature Center’s 127-acres of forest, wetland, and river habitat. The Enchanted Woodland Trail, presented by Northside Hospital, can be explored through Feb. 29. GO!
“The fairies and gnomes have been busy building whimsical houses along Kingfisher Pond Trail at the Chattahoochee Nature Center,” said Jon Copsey, Communications Specialist of the Chattahoochee Nature Center.
Local artists and groups made the houses from tiny natural objects. “Take notice of the beautiful and enchanting features of the winter woods as you try to find all the houses hidden along the trail,” Copsey said.
In addition to seeing the unique homes, the public has the opportunity to view nature itself.
“By searching for nature-inspired homes and stopping to appreciate them, it is our hope that the public will also begin to take notice of the beautiful and enchanting features of the natural world, be it the activity of an insect, the colors in a lichen, or whatever else catches their attention,” Copsey said.
The trail offers other benefits as well. “The trail is a perfect way to encourage people to get outside to improve their overall health and mental well being, even in the winter months,” Copsey added.
“It gives an opportunity to slow down and explore the natural world around you, experiencing magic and wonder around every tree, while getting exercise to help wellbeing,” Copsey went on.
The exhibit is an opportunity to see a new environment. “Nature is more than just hiking trails. It’s an opportunity to explore and see the world around you with a different perspective,” Copsey said.
CNC is at 9135 Willeo Rd., Roswell, 30075. This exhibit is open daily from now through Feb. 29. It is included with general admission and free for CNC members. Admission is $10 for adults, $6 for children, and free for ages 2 and under.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.