The City of Kennesaw’s free Outdoor Movie Series will kick off on May 14 at Swift-Cantrell Park, 3140 Old 41 Highway in Kennesaw, with a showing of Walt Disney Pictures’ “Encanto,” rated PG, projected onto a giant inflatable screen after sundown.
The Outdoor Movie Series will continue with Columbia Pictures Industries Inc.’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” rated PG-13, on June 4 and the series will conclude with Universal Pictures’ “Sing 2," rated PG, on July 23.
Attendees can bring blankets and chairs for their own comfort. No high-backed chairs, umbrellas, tents or pop-up canopies that could block the view of the movie for others. Food vendors will be available beginning at 6 p.m.
VIP tents are available for rental at each movie. Four VIP tents will be available. The VIP tent rental includes a 10-foot by 10-foot tent installed by Parks & Recreation staff, a six-foot table and six chairs. Tents will be placed towards the back of the viewing area as to not block the view of other
attendees. Tent rentals are $50. VIP tent renters can check in early beginning at 5 p.m. and the tents will remain up until the end of the movie.
Activities before the movie in front of the screen include hula-hoop contests, tug of war, relay races, sack races and inflatables. During the June and July movie, the Splash Pad will have extended hours from 7 to 9 p.m.
