Two well-known musicians will headline the third annual “Harmonies for Homes” concert to be held on Oct. 8 benefiting Smyrna-based Habitat for Humanity of NW Metro Atlanta.
The concert will be held for the first time at City Green amphitheater in Sandy Springs.
The singer-songwriter event will feature renowned artist Emily Saliers and guitarist/singer David Ryan Harris.
Saliers is one half of the Grammy Award-winning folk rock music duo, Indigo Girls, along with Amy Ray. Over the years, they have sold over 15 million albums worldwide, as well as earned six Grammy nominations. In 1989, they were nominated for Best New Artist and took home the Grammy for Best Contemporary Folk Album. Indigo Girls’ latest critically acclaimed album Look Long was released in the spring 2020. She plays acoustic and electric guitars, as well as banjo, piano, mandolin and ukulele.
Harris is an American guitarist and singer based in Los Angeles, California. Born in Evanston, Illinois, he moved to Atlanta at a young age to launch his career. He has been performing on stage since the 1980s when he served as the front man for the Atlanta rock group, Follow for Now. While he continues to promote his solo act, he can frequently be seen on stage performing with artists such as John Mayer, Dave Matthews, Santana, Sister Hazel, Better Than Ezra and Collective Soul.
Guests should bring a chair or blanket. Food truck selections and beverages will be available for purchase. The event raises proceeds to support Habitat’s mission to continue building, refurbishing and repairing homes for families in need in Cobb, Douglas and Paulding counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.