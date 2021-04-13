The Cobb County Emergency Rental Assistance Program is a fund authorized by the U.S. Department of Treasury and approved by the Board of County Commissioners in February to provide Cobb residents with rental and utility assistance who are affected, directly or indirectly, by COVID-19.
These newly-issued ERA funds have rigorous eligibility requirements, which means applicants will deal with a thorough documentation and screening process. This program is for rental and utility assistance for renters only. Resources for homeowners financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic are not covered with this funding.
Those who meet the eligibility requirements can apply with one of five providers: Sweetwater Mission, Cobb HomeSavers, MUST Ministries, Center for Family Resources or Star-C. If residents have worked with one of these groups before, please work with that group again on this program. Applying to more than one provider will slow down one's application process.
For more information, visit cobbcounty.org/era.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.