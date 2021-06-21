The Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre will rocket into its 2021 season with "Remember When Rock Was Young - the Elton John Tribute" on July 10.
The show is a full strength stage experience capturing the music, costumes and charisma of Sir Elton John. It stars the multi-award winning, singer, actor and pianist Craig A. Meyer. In addition to his numerous roles in film, television and on Broadway, Meyer has toured internationally and recorded with music legends including Frankie Valli and Barry Manilow.
Doors open at 7 p.m., and the show starts at 8 p.m.
Tickets are available now at ticketmaster.com.
