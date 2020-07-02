The Elizabeth Porter Park Sprayground, 370 Montgomery Street in Marietta, will open on Friday at 1 p.m. for the season.
The sprayground's regular hours for the 2020 season will be Wednesdays through Saturdays from 1 to 8 p.m. The sprayground, all space inside the gated area, will reach full capacity with 50 people.
Guests must practice social distancing and maintain six feet of space between themselves and other sprayground guests.
Reservations are required for all people attending in a family/group. This includes anyone between the ages of 1 day old to 99-plus years old.
All people will be screened with an infrared thermometer before entering the gated area. City of Marietta staff reserves the right to refuse entry to anyone and their family/group, with an elevated temperature.
Masks/face coverings will be required for City of Marietta staff. Guests are encouraged to wear masks while inside the gated sprayground area. Enhanced cleaning and sanitization protocols, including two scheduled 30-minute closures for facility cleaning, will be followed daily.
Picnic tables will not be provided. Shade umbrellas and permanent seating in the spray pad area is available. Guests are permitted to bring folding chairs that can be placed in the dry pad seating area only.
Drinking water fountains are unavailable. Guests should provide their own water. No glass bottles or coolers are allowed.
Elizabeth Porter Sprayground time block reservations can be purchased online, by City of Marietta residents for $2 or non-residents at $3 once a CivicRec account for each person has been created. Entry reservations are on a first come, first serve basis. Entry reservations are not transferable to other guests.
For more information, call 770-794-5073.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.