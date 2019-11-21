Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Musical will make its Atlanta debut Saturday at noon and 5 p.m. at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, 2800 Galleria Parkway in the Cumberland area.
The musical brings to life the magical world of Santa’s North Pole through song and dance numbers and a uplifting tale about Christmas spirit.
“Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Musical is a heart warming story about loss and finding faith and belief at Christmastime through the eyes of the elves at the North Pole,” said Chanda Bell, who along with her mother, Carol Aebersold, authored the original and national best-selling novel The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Tradition. The mother and daughter team are from Cobb County.
Since its release in 2005, Elf on the Shelf has become a household name.
The tradition expanded over the years with a variety of offerings like a new You Tube show, books, different products including a new cereal through a partnership with Kellogg as well as Pop-Tart crisps and fruit gummies, along with the Elf on the Shelf Holiday Menu featured at IHOP. Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Musical is now part of the Christmas tradition.
For years, production companies approached the authors interested in an Elf on the Shelf musical. When Mills Entertainment approached the ladies, they proceeded forward with the project.
For more information and tickets, visit https://www.cobbenergycentre.com.
