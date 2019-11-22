Seven-time Emmy award winner and icon of American television Ed Asner is in Marietta this weekend, performing the one-man show “A Man and His Prostate.”
The show, from award-winning “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” writer Ed Weinberger, tells the true story of a sudden and unexpected trip to a foreign emergency room. Asner is known from his role as Lou Grant in “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” as Santa Claus in “Elf” and the voice of Carl Fredericksen in “Up.”
The show runs through Nov. 24 at The Strand Theatre, 117 North Park Square in Marietta. Tickets are $35-$55. VIP ticket holders get exclusive access to a post-show private meet & greet and photo op with Asner. For more info, call 770-293-0080 or visit strandmarietta.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.