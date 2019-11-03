You can wine (and beer) all you want on Saturday, Nov. 9 from 1 to 5 p.m. at The Acworth Craft Beer & Wine Festival.
“The Acworth Beer and Wine Fest offers a unique tasting experience for any craft beer or wine enthusiast. Located in Historic Downtown Acworth on Senator Russell Avenue, the festival will feature over 100 craft beers and ciders and over 25 wines for attendees to sample,” said Jessy Patterson, Recreation Coordinator — Events and Communication, Acworth Parks, Recreation and Community Resource Department.
The festival highlights local craft beers. “From IPAs to pilsners and stouts to saisons, there will be something to satisfy every palate all while supporting local brewers. To continue your support of local businesses, visitors will have the option to dine with local food vendors or after the festival support one of Acworth’s many unique dining options within walking distance of the event,” Patterson said.
In addition to sampling, live music, college football and food vendors add to the fun.
The festival features live music from The Geeks Band. “The Geeks have a knack for consistently delivering a fun-filled, action-packed, party-goer experience every time they take the stage and ‘guilty pleasure’ songs are the foundation of each and every Geeks show,” Patterson said.
There is no need to miss college football games while at the festival. Thumbs Up Tailgating will be onsite with game coverage.
“The backdrop of Acworth’s Historic Downtown provides the perfect setting for festival-goers to spend a whole day tasting beer and wine, listening to live music, and watching college football. The convenience and charming atmosphere of Acworth is the perfect venue for festivals and Acworth Beer and Wine Fest is no exception,” Patterson said.
This event is for adults 21 and older. No kids or pets will be allowed. Registration is required and limited tickets are available. Registration includes event entry, a souvenir cup, all beer samples and entertainment.
Acworth is located about one mile off of I-75 at Exit 277. The event is on Senator Russell Avenue that runs parallel to Main Street in beautiful downtown Acworth. For tickets and more information, acworthbeerwinefest.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.